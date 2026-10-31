Country Duo Is Calling it Quits—for a Good Reason

Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes perform together as the beloved country music duo, “The Shires.” They have a number of upcoming tour dates throughout the United Kingdom still posted on their website.

But now the duo have announced they won’t be performing together, at least for now, once their upcoming tour ends, although they have a very good reason for it. A desire to spend more time with family.

“After a busy 13 years together and six albums’ worth of stories shared on stages all across the world, we’re going to be taking time away from The Shires,” Earle and Rhodes wrote on The Shires’ Instagram page, alongside a video of them addressing fans.

“We have some news for you,” Rhodes started the video. “We are going to be taking a break from ‘The Shires.'”

Fans were disappointed but also understanding. “Gutted 🥹💔 but totally and completely get it as a Mum to a 3 year old boy. Take the time Crissie, they are only little once,” wrote one person on the group’s Instagram comment thread.

“You have made a huge impact and no doubt inspired so many country musicians with all your storied achievements so your influence will remain. Was a real pleasure to meet you recently. Family first and enjoy every minute of the tour,” wrote another fan.

‘The Shires’ Called the Decision ‘Bittersweet’ But Also a ‘Well-Deserved Break’

Getty ‘The Shires.”

The pair indicated that the decision was a tough one and praised the “beautiful memories” they made.

“With two young daughters at home, Crissie will be taking a well-deserved break to focus on family life and spend more time with her quickly-growing girls. It’s a bittersweet decision, one that Ben completely understands and supports as a parent himself,” their post says.

“We’ll both be cheering each other on for whatever our next chapters hold and who knows, maybe one day we’ll be making music and touring again,” they wrote.

“But for now, this will be our final tour as The Shires for the foreseeable future. We can’t wait to sing, dance and make some beautiful memories together on this tour, as we celebrate the amazing journey we’ve all been on together. Thank you for all the love you’ve given us, we’ll hold onto it forever. B&Cx.”

Ben Earle Revealed That the Group Won’t Be Performing Again ‘for the Forseeable Future’ After This Tour

Earle said the tour will be the “last one for the forseeable future.”

Rhodes revealed that it was a decision she made and called it a “hard decision.” She added that “The Shires” have “been our life for 13 years,” noting that the duo recorded six albums together.

“It’s literally been our every day for all of those years,” she said. “It’s not been made lightly, but I want to take some time with my family and be at home for a little while.”

Earle said, “I totally get it,” and he says he supports Rhodes’ decision. “Being on the road is so tough,” he said, adding that he will still be “doing music.” He added that “one day we might come back and make music together.”

They both stressed that they are still good friends.





