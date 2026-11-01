All the Country Stars Who Tied the Knot in 2026

Country music stars had plenty to celebrate this year, as some of the biggest names in the industry traded their busy touring schedules and recording sessions for a walk down the aisle.

From Lainey Wilson, who married former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges at the Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee, to Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band and jewelry designer Kendra Scott saying “I do” in Greece, several country stars celebrated their love with beautiful ceremonies that they were happy to share with fans.

1. Lainey Wilson & Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges

“Heart Like a Truck” songstress Lainey Wilson officially tied the knot with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges on May 10 in Dickson, Tennessee.

According to People, the couple began dating in 2021 after being set up by mutual friends, but they did not go public with their romance until two years later, when Hodges accompanied Wilson at the ACM Awards. They announced their engagement in February 2025 in an Instagram post with Hodges popping the question in front of a picturesque building. Wilson captioned the photos, “4x4xU forever ❤️.”

According to Vogue, on her wedding day, Wilson wore a beautiful Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured delicate cherry blossoms scattered throughout her dress and on its neckline. They wed at The Ruskin Cave, an elegant cavern now used for hosting events. Wilson spoke to the outlet about choosing the location for their wedding: “Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave. Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’ We dropped by, saw the venue, and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property.”

2. Zac Brown & Kendra Scott

Getty Kendra Scott and Zac Brown attend the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Third time’s the charm for Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band, who wed popular jewelry designer Kendra Scott in a private ceremony in Greece on May 25.

According to People, the couple wed at the Canaves Epitome Resort in Santorini, Greece, with just a few close family and friends in attendance. The couple previously announced their engagement in July 2025. “We are so happy and grateful that we found each other,” the couple said. Neither Brown nor Scott has shared photos of their wedding celebration on social media.

3. Brett Eldredge & Mystery Partner

Brett Eldredge surprised fans when he took to Instagram on June 15 to announce that he had tied the knot. The “Don’t Ya” singer shared a photo showing himself from behind in a suit and holding his bride’s hand, who wore a beautiful wedding dress and veil. However, he kept her identity hidden from the camera. As of this writing, Eldredge has yet to reveal the name of his wife or share any details of her identity.

He captioned his Instagram post, “Over the last several years, life and my perception of it have changed dramatically. I met an amazing woman who truly loves me for me, way beyond the fella with a microphone.”

“To me, some of the best things in life are the ones you plant and grow quietly in your sacred space, away from the noise. We value that deeply, and honestly, it soothes my soul,” he continued.

4. Elle King & Dan Tooker

On October 4, Elle King announced on Instagram that she had married tattoo artist Dan Tooker. According to People, the pair first met in 2019, when she went to his shop for a tattoo. They got engaged in October 2020 and welcomed their first child in September 2021.

However, the couple did take some time apart in 2023, but reconciled the following year, welcoming their second child in February 2025. King shared photos of her wedding day, where a snapshot shows the couple smiling happily, with Tooker wearing a dark colored suit and King wearing a fitted ivory satin wedding dress. She kept her caption simple, writing, “Husband and wife. Best day of my life.”

5. Walker Montgomery & Krista Slaubaugh

Walker Montgomery and Krista Slaubaugh are the most recent country stars to get hitched. The couple had a beautiful ceremony in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, on October 23. Walker is the son of country singer John Michael Montgomery, while Slaubaugh is part of the country music duo Tigerlily Gold.

The couple wanted to honor their country roots, having an “elevated western” wedding where the guests were told to bring their cowboy boots for a night of dancing.

“Whether it’s people, places ,or situations, she can always find the positives in whatever it is. I just simply love being around her. She puts me in a good mood and she is my best friend,” Montgomery gushed about his bride to People.