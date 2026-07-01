Elvis Presley’s Most Embarrassing TV Moment Happened 70 Years Ago Today

For most of his career, Elvis Presley seemed almost impossible to rattle. But 70 years ago today, the future King of Rock ‘n’ Roll found himself in an awkward television moment that left him visibly embarrassed.

The incident happened early in his rise to fame. However, while it lasted only a few moments, it has remained one of the most talked-about stories from his early television career.

What Was Elvis Presley’s Most Embarrassing TV Moment?

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On July 1, 1956, Elvis Presley experienced one of his most embarrassing television moments ever. He had to sing to a real basset hound on the set of the “Steve Allen Show.”

Graceland’s official website writes, “The controversy surrounding Elvis’ hip-shaking moves began with his performance on ‘The Milton Berle Show’ in June of 1956. Elvis set his guitar to the side while singing the same song and performed what became one of the most controversial moments of television history.”

“This performance sparked backlash from the press and adult viewers. Elvis was condemned by certain actions of the establishment and religious communities.”

The passage concluded, “On strict orders to not have a repeat of the same situation, Elvis was told no hip-wiggling, no gyrations, and he would perform to the Basset hound named Sherlock dressed in a full tuxedo.”

The day after the performance, Presley recorded the song, backed by “Don’t Be Cruel.” The song was a smash, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Pop, Country, and R&B charts.

Elvis Presley’s Fans Reacted to the Historic TV Moment

Graceland’s social media page shared the iconic television moment.

Elvis Presley’s performance on “The Milton Berle Show” sparked public backlash. Critics labeled his signature hip-shaking dance moves lewd, thus creating one of the most embarrassing television moments of his early career.

Fans reacted to the milestone anniversary. They shared their remarks in the posts’ comments section.

“Before anyone comments that Steve Allen did this to make a fool of Elvis, you’re wrong. Like Elvis himself, you missed the point. By having Elvis stand still, it showed just how ridiculous the idea was, and that Elvis was better left free to move around. Allen sarcastically says at the end how much better standing still was. The point of the exercise was to make fun of the critics, NOT Elvis,” shared one fan.

A second admirer penned, “A bit embarrassing for him, but when I was young, I found it cute.”

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The scene was famously depicted in the Baz Luhrmann 2022 film “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker.

Butler says, “I can’t move in these.” Hanks responds, “That’s the point. Mr. Allen agreed as long as there’s no wiggling those hips.” This led Butler, as Elvis, to deadpan, “I can’t figure it out. My own mother approves of what I do.”

That was the last time Elvis Presley was told on-camera that he couldn’t move to the music. Ultimately, his physical response to the music became an integral part of his stage persona.