New to Prime Video in August: Reacher in New York, Teen Drama ‘Sterling Point,’ a Tuscan Rom-Com & More

August is nearly here, and that means a fresh batch of programming heading to Prime Video.

As always, Prime Video is offering an eclectic array of TV series — both new arrivals and returning favorites — and theatrical movies making their debut on streaming.

Whether it’s high-octane action, sweet romantic comedy or deep-dive documentaries, there’s truly something for everyone in the August 2026 lineup.

‘Sterling Point’

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“Raised in New York City with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) and loving adoptive father (Jay Duplass), 17-year-old Annie Jacobson’s (Ella Rubin) life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather’s island in Canada. There, she finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets,” reads the synopsis.

This highly anticipated series from showrunner Megan Park and producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl,” “The O.C.”) also stars Amélie Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Missi Pyle. Premiere: Wednesday, August 5

‘Beast Race’

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Per the synopsis of this Brazilian thriller: “Sometime in the future, Rio de Janeiro lies in ruins — its society fractured by class warfare, its people consumed by a brutal spectacle known as the Beast Race. In this high-stakes blood sport, masked runners tear through a devastated city while the elite wager on their lives. Every runner must pledge collateral: a human life condemned to the mysterious, dreaded Coast of Hell if they lose.”

The synopsis continues: “Mano leads the Death Perimeter, a rebel zone devoted to dismantling the race, where runners are intercepted, routes are destroyed, and freedom has no price. But when he discovers his younger sister has been offered as collateral by her boyfriend, Mano is forced to do the unthinkable: enter the very system he’s spent his life resisting.” ​Premiere: Friday, August 7

‘The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls’

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Bear Grylls has become television’s go-to wilderness explorer, and this new series taps into the faith that has sustained him. “For decades, Bear Grylls has survived dangerous expeditions around the globe, anchored by his faith in Jesus. Now he’s taking the stars of the global hit series ‘The Chosen’ on missions into the unknown,” the synopsis declares. “Five extraordinary actors and their series creator will face their fears in the wilderness as Bear explores what makes his guests tick, digs into their spirituality in a deeply personal way, and pushes them to their ultimate limits.” Premiere: Sunday, August 9

‘You, Me & Tuscany’

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“The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey and “Bridgerton” hunk Regé-Jean Page head the cast of this Italy-set rom-com. “Impersonating a man’s fiancée while crashing at his home in Italy becomes a big problem for Anna when she falls for the man’s cousin, and the heat between them ignites a fire that will transform her life,” states the synopsis. Premiere: Monday, August 10

‘The Christophers’

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Making its way from theaters to Prime video, this film stars Ian McKellen as Julian Sklar, described as “a mainstay of the London art scene since his starry breakout in the creative explosion of the 1960s.” Since then, he’s “drifted into a cluttered, self-imposed seclusion. His two estranged children (James Corden, Jessica Gunning) enlist Lori (Michaela Coel), a young painter and sometime-forger, to pose as a prospective assistant and gain access to a fabled series of unfinished canvases Julian has buried deep in his home studio, in a deceptive bid to secure an inheritance for themselves. Premiere: Monday, August 10

‘Reacher’ Season 4

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The fourth season of this action-heavy hit is based on the 13th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, “Gone Tomorrow.”

Per the synopsis, “when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power. “

New to the cast this season are Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson. ​​Premiere: Wednesday, August 12

‘Is God Is’

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Twin sisters scarred by childhood trauma set out on a cross-country odyssey of survival and reckoning that tests their bond and changes them forever. Premiere: Wednesday, August 19

‘Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter’

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With 24 Grand Slam titles and virtually every major record in men’s tennis, Novak Djokovic stands as the greatest to ever hold a racket — yet remains one of the most polarizing figures in modern sports. This documentary, the synopsis declares, “peels back the layers of a champion forged in war-torn Serbia, who rose to dominance only to face resistance as an unwelcome disruptor of the beloved Federer-Nadal rivalry. Through exclusive behind-the-scenes access and intimate interviews with Djokovic, his family, and tennis legends including Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, and Boris Becker, the documentary paints a revealing portrait of a complex competitor whose difficult moments are inseparable from the fire that made him a champion.” Premiere: Thursday, August 20

‘Back to the 90s’

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“Since childhood, best friends Matteo, Jonas, Chris, Ben and Oliver have dreamed of making it as a boy band. “When a unique opportunity arises to take a step closer to their musical dream, one band member suddenly wants to quit, calling into question the future of the whole group,” the synopsis says. “The five boys have to rise above themselves — and suddenly find themselves in a completely different decade. On their turbulent journey through time, they learn what true friendship means and what it really takes to be successful as a band.” ​​Premiere: Friday, August 21

‘The Last Sunrise’

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Based on the beloved novel, “The Last Sunrise” follows Ry (Maia Reficco), a college student with a chronic illness, on a summer escape to Mallorca with her mother (Eva Longoria). “As she unexpectedly falls for Julián (Fernando Lindez) and begins to embrace living in the moment, her worsening condition and long-hidden family secrets threaten to unravel everything before the summer ends.” Premiere: Wednesday, August 26

‘Normal’

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Bob Odenkirk stars in this comedy-infused action flick, starring as Ulysses Richardson, a weary lawman taking a temporary, low-key post as the interim sheriff in the seemingly idyllic town of Normal, Minnesota. His plans for a placid few weeks take an unexpectedly violent turn when a bank robbery reveals a dark secret that results in a battle for survival. Premiere: Friday, August 28