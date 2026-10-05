Has an Unexpected ‘GH’ Legend Become the Voice of Reason? Fans Give Their Unfiltered Thoughts

Years of stirring up trouble can teach someone a thing or two about avoiding it. In Port Charles, one familiar face is putting those lessons to use, and fans are taking notice of the wisdom beneath her sharp tongue.

Her latest advice has viewers praising more than a single conversation. Some see her stepping into a bigger family role, while others say her own complicated past makes her exactly the person to offer guidance. But even her supporters can recall a moment when protecting her family clouded her judgment.

So, who has “General Hospital” fans applauding her perspective while admitting she doesn’t always get it right? Read on to find out.

Tracy Gives Lulu a Reminder About Her Own Wild Youth

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media accounts to discuss Tracy Quartermaine’s recent advice.

“SAGE, WISE, AND TRUE? Has Tracy Been Doling Out Solid Advice, Or Should She Have Kept It To Herself?” the duo wrote.

The question followed Tracy’s conversation with her former stepdaughter, Lulu Spencer. Having helped raise Lulu during her teenage years, Tracy knows a thing or two about her rebellious past. Now that Lulu has teenagers of her own, Tracy was there to offer a reminder of what she was like at their age.

Tracy also encouraged Lulu to let Rocco Falconeri fight his own battles, warning that meddling in the conflict between him and Danny Morgan wouldn’t help.

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For some viewers, Tracy was exactly the person Lulu needed to hear from.

“Lulu always reacts first, and when it comes to her kids she wants to protect,” one fan wrote, adding that Laura and Tracy can usually talk her down. With Lulu’s mother, Laura Collins, out of town, the commenter expected Tracy to step in.

Another viewer offered a straightforward endorsement: “She gave good advice. And she was a good stepmother to Lulu.”

Their shared history gives Tracy’s words added weight. She isn’t simply observing Lulu’s parenting from a distance. She remembers being on the other side of those difficult teenage years with Lulu herself.

Fans Embrace Tracy’s Wisdom, Sass, and Experience

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Many commenters praised the perspective Tracy brings to family conversations, particularly when others are reacting emotionally.

“She is the wisest character on the show. She is a survivor,” one viewer wrote.

Another pointed to Tracy’s own past as a reason to listen.

“Tracy has a lot to offer these conversations. She was a handful in her younger days. She is the voice of experience. I love this version of Tracy.”

Other fans appreciated how her familiar personality now accompanies a more measured approach.

“I love Tracy, she’s learned when to be the lioness. She is the house cat right now!” one commenter joked.

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One viewer connected that growth to her relationship with Monica Quartermaine.

“Tracy is the person Monica always knew she could be. I love her wisdom, her sass, and her snap! She knows what she’s talking about.”

Another praised her growing role within the family, writing, “Tracy seems like the only level-headed person on the show. She has definitely stepped up as the Q matriarch.”

For these viewers, Tracy’s appeal comes from seeing her experience put to use without losing the sharpness that makes her Tracy. She can offer a calmer perspective and still deliver it with plenty of bite.

Even Tracy’s Supporters Say She Isn’t Always Right

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The praise wasn’t entirely without reservations. Some fans love Tracy’s advice while recognizing that her judgment has limits.

“Love her, but she’s not always right. Just mostly…” one commenter wrote.

Another recalled a recent example involving Brook Lynn Quartermaine.

“The only bad advice that I can recall of late was when she told BrookLynn to hide her car & not tell Chase about hitting the guardrail. Other than that, she’s usually spot on. USUALLY.”

The viewer who praised Tracy’s wisdom and sass also identified a potential weakness: “Her flaw is her love for her family so sometimes she throws the baby out with the bathwater.”

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Those comments suggest that Tracy’s protective instincts can complicate the same judgment fans otherwise admire. Knowing when to step back is valuable advice for Lulu, but viewers haven’t forgotten the moments when Tracy’s own family loyalties led her in a different direction.

Still, many felt her latest guidance struck the right balance.

“She is sage, wise, and true; she knows when to dole and when not to dole,” one fan wrote.

Tracy may not get every decision right, but these responses show how much viewers value her voice. Was she right to tell Lulu to let Rocco handle his own conflict, or are there times when a mother needs to step in?