Is This Daytime Veteran Getting Justice in Port Charles? ‘GH’ Fans Sound Off

For longtime soap fans, a familiar face can bring decades of memories back in an instant. But having a daytime legend on the canvas doesn’t always mean viewers feel he’s getting the attention he deserves.

Some “General Hospital” fans think that’s the case with one veteran actor whose appearances leave them wanting more. From his memorable role on another beloved soap to his place in one of Port Charles’ complicated family trees, viewers have plenty of reasons to keep rooting for him.

So, is “GH” giving this daytime favorite enough respect and enough screen time? Read on to find out who has “General Hospital” fans speaking up and what they had to say.

A Familiar Face Has ‘GH’ Fans Asking for More

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a good old blast from the past.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2019: Beloved ALL MY CHILDREN vet Michael E. Knight (ex-Tad Martin) made his debut as Kentucky-Fried shister – eh, LAWYER – Martin Grey.”

The throwback gave viewers a chance to celebrate Knight’s arrival, but several used the opportunity to ask why they weren’t seeing more of him.

“I miss him! And when he does pop back in, it’s never for long enough,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Love Michael Knight..would like to see more of ‘Martin. in GH!”

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One viewer questioned Martin’s absence while also calling for more of another familiar Port Charles attorney.

“Where is our Martin? We need him, instead of this Monet Mitchell!!!! Plus our Diane Miller is verv much needed!!”

Others praised the qualities Knight brings to his scenes.

“I love this man and his acting. He is funny witty and serious all in one. Keep Martin forever.”

For these fans, having Martin pop in occasionally isn’t enough. They want more opportunities to watch Knight put his talents to work.

Martin Grey’s Unexpected Place in Laura’s Family

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Martin Grey first arrived in Port Charles in the fall of 2019. What was supposed to be a four-episode stint grew into something bigger for Knight when his character was revealed to be the half-brother of Port Charles legend and mayor Laura Collins.

In fact, Martin and notorious villain Cyrus Renault were both revealed to be sons of Laura’s biological father, Gordon Grey.

As longtime “GH” fans know, Laura was raised as a Webber after being adopted by her mother Lesley’s husband, Dr. Rick Webber. The arrival of Martin and Cyrus added another complicated branch to the Port Charles family tree.

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That connection also gave Martin a role beyond representing clients. He became part of Laura’s family, opening the door to stories involving both his professional life and his personal ties.

With those connections in place, it’s easy to see why fans feel there’s room for more Martin.

Tad Martin Still Holds a Place in Fans’ Hearts

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Before his arrival in Port Charles, Knight had already spent decades as a staple of daytime television. He began portraying Tad Martin on “All My Children” in 1982 and played the role over the years until the soap’s network cancellation in 2011.

For some viewers, that association remains immediate.

“I never watched a whole lot of AMC, came back to GH in early 2022, peered at him for just a little bit and was like, ‘It’s that bastard Tad Martin!!’” one fan joked.

Another imagined Knight bringing Tad himself to Port Charles.

“They should have kept him as Tad Martin. He and Spinelli could have had a detective agency.”

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One commenter also credited James Patrick Stuart with encouraging Knight to join “GH” and described Martin Grey’s name as a sweet nod to “All My Children.”

Others simply appreciated having the opportunity to watch him again.

“I loved watching him on All My Children, I’m happy that he’s on GH now.”

Whether they first became fans during his years as Tad or discovered him as Martin, these soap fans agree on one thing: they’d like to see much more of Michael E. Knight in Port Charles.