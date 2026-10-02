Is It Time for a Resurrection? Fans Are Begging for Writers to Bring Back a Familiar Face to Port Charles

Port Charles has seen its fair share of resurrections over the years, and some “General Hospital” fans think it’s time for another one. In a town where a farewell doesn’t always mean goodbye forever, viewers know there’s often room to hope that a beloved character could find their way back.

Now, fans are calling for one familiar face to get another chance at life in Port Charles. Between the relationships left behind and loved ones who could use some support, they believe there are plenty of reasons to revisit this particular goodbye.

Read on to find out who “General Hospital” fans want back on the canvas and why they think now would be the perfect time.

A Look Back at Kelly Monaco’s ‘General Hospital’ Debut

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a blast from the past with fans.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2003: With PORT CHARLES staked and buried, actress Kelly Monaco (Ex-Livvie Locke) made her debut as con artist Sam McCall.”

They also shared a line from her first scene: “I’m in the wrong profession, you know that? I SHOULD be in politics!”

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The throwback prompted viewers to reflect on Sam’s arrival, although not everyone remembered her introductory storyline fondly.

“Loved her after a while but her entrance in the show was terrible. Who else remembers that boring Dead Man’s Hand storyline,” one fan commented.

While her introduction didn’t win over every viewer immediately, the responses made it clear that Sam eventually became a beloved character for many fans.

Fans Are Still Asking for Sam McCall’s Return

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The comments quickly filled with viewers expressing their love for Monaco and asking the soap to bring her back.

“I miss her so much,” one “General Hospital” fan wrote, while another added, “Love and Miss Kelly / Sam.”

One longtime viewer reflected on following Monaco from “Port Charles” to “General Hospital,” writing, “I love and miss her! Kelly was my favorite since PC I was so excited that she chose GH. For 21 years Kelly gave us Sam. So many memories of course everything Jasam. She is needed by her kids they need to bring her back.”

Other requests were short and direct: “Want her back!” and “Bring back Sam Please!!”

For several viewers, the possibility of reuniting Sam with Jason and her children made the idea of a return especially appealing.

“Bring Kelly back!!! Her kids need her!! And so does Jason!!” another fan commented.

The nostalgic post gave these viewers an opportunity to celebrate Monaco’s years on the soap while making it clear that they would welcome another chapter for Sam.

Could Sam’s Children Be the Reason for a Resurrection?

As loyal “GH” fans know, Kelly Monaco’s character, Sam McCall, was killed off the show in the fall of 2024. Now, nearly two years later, her teenage children, Danny Morgan and Scout Cain, are finding themselves in quite a lot of trouble.

Their latest struggles have given fans another reason to call for Sam’s return. For these viewers, bringing her back would offer more than a nostalgic reunion. It would put her alongside the children who still need her.

“I miss her & want her back!!! Jason & the kids need her back on this darn soap!! So get rid of the guys that let her go so we can make this happen!!” one viewer wrote.

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Another declared, “Now would be the perfect time to bring her back!”

With death often proving temporary in daytime television, these fans are hopeful that Monaco could return and give Sam a chance to help her children navigate their latest troubles.

Do you think it’s time for another resurrection in Port Charles, or should Sam’s story remain in the past?