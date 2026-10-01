Is It Time for This Port Charles ‘Bad Boy’ to Make His Return? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Give Their Unfiltered Opinions

Port Charles has never been short on bad boys, but some leave an impression that lasts long after their exit. Whether it’s the trouble they caused or the chemistry they shared with an unlikely love interest, certain characters still have “General Hospital” fans wishing for another chapter.

Now, a heartfelt tribute has viewers calling for one familiar troublemaker to return. For these “General Hospital” fans, the memories are still enough to make their hearts skip a beat, and they aren’t shy about telling the soap what they want.

Read on to find out who has “GH” fans talking and why they think his time in Port Charles shouldn’t be over.

William DeVry’s Tribute Has Fans Missing Julian and Alexis

William DeVry took to social media to celebrate his “onscreen missus,” Nancy Lee Grahn, on her 30 years portraying Alexis Davis. His message quickly had fans reminiscing about their characters’ relationship and calling for Julian Jerome to return.

“One of the worst decisions… ever….#GH killing off ‘Julian’! Every scene you two had was dynamic! But.. congrats to NLG on 30 years!” one viewer wrote.

Another commented, “Miss you and Nancy together on GH SOOO much!!! Hottest couple.”

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For some “General Hospital” fans, the tribute was an opportunity to share their appreciation for both DeVry and the chemistry he brought to his scenes with Grahn.

“You are one of our favorite actors ever!!! Your chemistry with Nancy was amazing!!! My daughters and I adore you!!! Julian and Alexis should be the show runners now, they’re so missed!!!” one “GH” fan wrote.

Another added, “You two were the best couple! I miss Julian on GH. Very nice message, congrats Nancy!”

Others got straight to the point: “You need to come back!”

‘General Hospital’ Fans Haven’t Forgotten Their Chemistry

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson also reposted DeVry’s message to Grahn on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, where more viewers joined the conversation.

“This couple had the best chemistry of any GH couple I’ve seen! The bad boy and the uptight lawyer. Loved this storyline!” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “I miss William, and I miss this couple. Their chemistry was off the charts!!”

The pairing, affectionately known as “Julexis,” clearly still holds a special place in these viewers’ hearts.

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“Don’t tease me. My Julexis loving heart just skipped a beat,” one fan wrote.

Another asked, “Julian is coming back? Don’t be teasing me like that.”

While the post celebrated Grahn’s milestone rather than announcing a return, those responses showed just how eager some fans are to see the former couple share the screen again.

“Bring Julian back and let Alexis and him be happy!!!!” another viewer added.

Could Julian Jerome Ever Return to Port Charles?

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DeVry played Julian Jerome from 2013 until 2020. His other daytime roles include Tim Dolan on “Port Charles,” Storm Logan on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and Michael Cambias on “All My Children.”

Years after his “GH” exit, fans are still imagining how Julian could find his way back.

“Oh my gosh, I would love for him to come back!” one viewer wrote, while another simply requested, “Bring Julian back”.

One fan acknowledged the uncertainty, commenting, “They were a great-looking couple. I heard he’s not coming back, but never say never.”

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Others pointed to another family connection that could make a return meaningful.

“It would be great if he came back, then Lucas would have his dad back. I don’t know how it would be possible, but you never know,” one “GH” fan wrote.

For these fans, the possibility of reconnecting Julian with his family and revisiting his chemistry with Alexis is enough to keep the wish alive. The anniversary tribute wasn’t a comeback announcement, but it certainly sparked plenty of enthusiasm for one.

Would you welcome this Port Charles bad boy back, or do you think Julian’s story has run its course?