What Are ‘General Hospital’ Fans Saying About This Soap Legend’s Major Milestone? Their Unfiltered Thoughts Are In

Thirty years in Port Charles means plenty of drama, unforgettable relationships, and enough secrets to keep even the best attorney busy. But for one soap legend, a major anniversary has fans looking back at the confident introduction that started it all.

A nostalgic tribute brought viewers straight back to her first scene and gave them an opportunity to explain why she’s still a favorite decades later. From her quick wit to her memorable friendships, fans had plenty to celebrate, along with a few requests for what they want to see next.

Read on to see which daytime veteran is marking the milestone and what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Nancy Lee Grahn’s First Scene Still Makes an Impression

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to celebrate Nancy Lee Grahn’s 30 years as Alexis Davis with a blast from the past.

“On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 1996: ONE LIFE TO LIVE Alum and SANTA BARBARA Great Nancy Lee Grahn made her debut as Alexis Davis,” the duo wrote.

They also shared a line from Alexis’ first scene, revisiting an introduction that left little doubt about her confidence.

“Lucy Coe? I understand you’re looking for a good attorney…Alexis Davis. And I’m better than good, I’m the best.”

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For one viewer, that personality made Alexis a favorite right from the beginning.

“Alexis was an INSTANT favorite character of mine with her confident, witty personality,” the fan commented.

Another longtime supporter wrote, “And I’ve loved Alexis Davis ever since!!! My favorite character since 1996!”

‘General Hospital’ Fans Celebrate 30 Years of Alexis Davis

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The throwback prompted enthusiastic praise for Grahn and the character she has brought to life for three decades.

“Thank you, Nancy Lee, for coming to @generalhospitalabc,” one viewer wrote, adding, “You are absolutely a wonderful actor.”

Another fan offered an especially passionate assessment: “The best damn lawyer in Port Charles! The best damn actress on General Hospital and honestly, the ONLY reason I still stick around watching, even if it’s off and on after all these years!”

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Other responses emphasized the lasting impression Alexis has made.

“You’ve given us one unforgettable character, so many iconic moments, and you give me a reason to keep coming back,” one viewer wrote.

The congratulations also included, “Congratulations on 30 amazing years at GH!” and a short but enthusiastic declaration: “She SLAYS!”

For these “General Hospital” fans, the anniversary was about more than remembering a debut. It was a chance to recognize a performer and character who have kept them invested in Port Charles over the years.

‘GH’ Fans Want More Alexis and More Time With Diane

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Alongside the anniversary wishes, one fan shared a request for Alexis’ future on the soap.

“GH would not be the same without her. I wish we would see more of her (and Diane). I miss their friendship and shenanigans,” the viewer wrote.

The comment highlighted another part of Alexis’ appeal: her friendship with fellow attorney Diane Miller. While the tribute looked back at her arrival, this viewer was eager for more scenes featuring the pair together.

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After 30 years, Grahn’s portrayal continues to inspire both appreciation for the past and interest in what comes next. Judging by these responses, fans still have plenty of room for Alexis’ wit, confidence, and a few more shenanigans.

What has been your favorite Alexis Davis moment during Nancy Lee Grahn’s three decades on “General Hospital”?