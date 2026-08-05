‘Crossroad Springs’ Returns with Season 2: First-Look Images, Premiere Date & More

Ever since Great American Family announced it was renewing “Crossroad Springs” for a second season, fans have been anxiously awaiting news of the upcoming seasons return.

Now, that news has finally arrived, with confirmation that the second season of the heartfelt drama is just weeks away.

A Two-Part Rollout

According to Great American Family, the new season will begin in early September, with all 10 episodes debuting on a weekly basis on GAF’s streaming service, Great American Pure Flix.

On linear and digital, the first five episodes will air in fall 2026. Then, there will be a “mid-winter break while the Great American Christmas programming event takes place.

Then, the final five remaining episodes will arrive in January 2027.

Faith, Family and Ranch Life

“Crossroad Springs” follows the exploits of the Hamilton family, adult siblings James (Jonathan Stoddard) and Janet (Emily Alatalo), along with their aging family members: their father Willis (Saun Johnston), and Aunt Amy (Kate Drummond), who are eking out a living on Hamilton Ranch with financial hardships and staffing shortages.

“James, a pastor in Chicago, and Janet, an ER doctor in a neighboring town, feel called to return home to help the family. Once there, the siblings encounter the son of the owner of the neighboring farm, Daniel Newman (Jesse Hutch), who are all wary of each other due to a generational feud between the families,” notes the series synopsis. “As he settles into his new day-to-day life on the farm, James begins to realize there are no places to worship on the thousands of acres of farms. There, in the environment of come-as-you-are vibes, barns, rodeo arenas, even outdoors under clear night skies, James starts a cowboy church right there in the place where faith, family, and ranch life go hand in hand.”

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Season 2 of ‘Crossroad Springs’

In the Season 2 premiere — titled “Boots on the Ground,” summer brings new growth to Red Oak Ranch and new challenges for the Hamilton family.

“As James settles deeper into his calling at the Cowboy Church, he begins offering office hours for a congregation increasingly looking to him for guidance beyond Sunday service,” notes GAF’s logline for the upcoming season.

“Maggie takes meaningful steps toward launching ‘The Round Up,’ a community food pantry designed to serve neighbors with dignity, while Janet is shaken by Eric’s unexpected return to Crossroad Springs and his confession that he came back for her. At the ranch, Willis grows suspicious when the family’s herd expansion paperwork stalls without explanation, leading him, James, and Aunt Amy straight to Daniel Newman’s doorstep. But just as tensions between the Hamiltons and Newmans threaten to boil over, Jackson Newman makes a dramatic return – with a wife and daughter Daniel never expected – setting the stage for a new family conflict that could change everything in Crossroad Springs,” the logline concludes.

First-Look Photos

In addition to that logline, GAF has also unveiled a series of new photos from the upcoming season.

Great American Family Emily Alatalo in “Crossroad Springs” Season 2.

Great American Family Emily Alatalo, Erin Agostino and Kate Drummond in “Crossroad Springs” Season 2.

Great American Family Jon McLaren in “Crossroad Springs” Season 2.

Great American Family Jonathan Stoddard and Shaun Johnston in “Crossroad Springs” Season 2.

Great American Family Jonathan Stoddard in “Crossroad Springs” Season 2.

Great American Family Kate Drummond in “Crossroad Springs” Season 2.

Great American Family Kate Drummond in “Crossroad Springs” Season 2.

Great American Family Jon McLaren and Shaun Johnston in “Crossroad Springs” Season 2.

Great American Family Shaun Johnston and Jonathan Stoddard in “Crossroad Springs” Season 2.

When Does Season 2 Arrive

Fans won’t have to wait long. The second season of “Crossroad Springs” is set to debut on Thursday, September 3 on Great American Pure Flix.

“All 10 episodes of ‘Crossroad Springs’ will stream this year with a new episode dropping each week,” notes a GAF press release. “On linear and digital, ‘Crossroad Springs’ will air five of the 10 episodes in 2026 prior to taking a mid-winter break for Great American Christmas. The final five remaining episodes will air on Great American Family and GFAM+ in January 2027.”