Cameron Mathison Pens Emotional Message to His Late Mother, ‘Miss You Endlessly’

October is a difficult month for Great American Family actor Cameron Mathison and his family. Five years ago, his mother passed away. While he always treasures her memory, he will feel her absence for the rest of his life.

In honor of her memory, Cameron Mathison is vulnerably sharing a tribute and endearing message on social media.

Cameron Mathis Honors His Late Mother

In October 2021, Camtheron Mathison lost his mother, Loretta, after she valiantly fought brain cancer. On the anniversary of her passing, the actor penned a tribute to her online, vulnerably sharing his grief and how much he still misses her.

“5 years without you, Mom,” the “General Hospital” star shared in a sentimental Instagram post. “You loved us with everything you had, and you were always there cheering us on. I carry that love with me every single day. Miss you endlessly. 🤍”

Fans poured in positive and healing messages for the family as they navigate this difficult milestone.

“Sending you and your family prayers and hugs ❤️🙏🏼🕊️” one fan shared.

“There is nothing like a mother’s love ever❤️,” another chimed in.

The Great American Family official Instagram account left several heart emojis.

Last year, on the anniversary of her passing, Cameron Mathison elaborated on his mother’s everlasting love and spirit.

“She fought such a brave battle with brain cancer, and even through it all, she never stopped smiling,” Mathison wrote, attaching several beloved family photos from their time together.

“Just the most loving, devoted mom — always there for her sons, always giving, always full of light.

“She spent her life caring for others, working for the Ministry of Health of Ontario, and somehow still had endless love left for her family. Miss you every day, Mom❤️ Yellow roses for you… your favorite, 💐” he concluded.

The Soap Star Dives Into Work While Mourning His Mother

Though Cameron Mathison thinks about his mother each day, he wants to keep moving forward. He has a new holiday film coming out soon, “A Very Arctic Christmas.”

“Isla throws her dad a huge curve ball when she presents her request for their annual father-daughter trip: the Arctic,” the official GAF Instagram account teased the film. “Jim is a dad that’s willing to make anything happen for the people he loves and they both end up on a snowy adventure that they’ll remember for Christmases to come. ❄️🤍”

As a devoted father to an adult son and a daughter, Cameron Mathison certainly understands the desire to make their dreams come true. He and his ex-wife, Vanessa Mathison, share Lucas and Leia.

Based on Mathison’s posts about his mother, it seems like a warm-hearted story about a loving parent and their child is the perfect way to honor her memory through his work.

“A Very Arctic Christmas” will make its grand debut on Great American Family Pure Fix on Thursday, October 29. Fans can catch it on the Great American Family channel and GMFA+ starting on Saturday, October 31.