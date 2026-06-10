‘General Hospital’: Kristina’s Departure Comes with Big Bombshell?

As many General Hospital fans already know, Kate Mansi is exiting the role of Kristina Davis, with her final episode of the soap scheduled for sometime this June. Additionally, it appears the character Kristina is leaving Port Charles to attend medical school in California.

That being said, it would seem like a pretty big letdown if the soap just lets Kristina go off into the sunset without addressing one particular storyline. Although it was put to bed months ago, it was done without any consequences or real fallout. That’s not very soapy, so isn’t it about time the cat is let out of the proverbial bag?

Kristina, Ava, and Alexis’ Secret Needs to Be Exposed

ABC GENERAL HOSPITAL – Rick Hearst as Ric Lansing. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

Several months ago, an unorthodox partnership was born when Kristina, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and Ava (Maura West) found themselves unlawfully detaining Ric (Rick Hearst) in the basement of Alexis’ home. The three women had him drugged and tied up in the basement, thinking it was their “last resort” in making sure Ric kept his mouth shut. After all, he knew Kristina tampered with Ava’s brakes in an effort to actually kill him, and he became fully aware that Alexis and Ava were effectively embezzling money from Ace Cassadine’s inheritance.

Then, after holding him hostage for weeks, Ric declared he was planning to keep his mouth shut, in an effort to be a better person and to spare Molly (Kristen Vaganos) from having to find out what her mother and sister did. And since then, Kristina, Ava, Alexis, and Ric have been pretending that nothing happened. Well, isn’t it about time there was more boom with this explosive storyline? Sure, it is.

Who Can Leak the Ric Kidnapping Scheme?

Now, neither Kristina, Alexis, nor Ava is bound to tell on themselves. What they all did is punishable by law if the Port Charles Police Department ever catches wind of their actions. Ric also seems unlikely to start singing about his whole ordeal, as he seems genuine about protecting Molly’s image of the Davis women. Plus, if Ava and Alexis are caught and they open up about Ric knowing he was getting money from Alexis’ embezzlement, he too could be facing crimes. Enter Sidwell (Carlo Rota).

So far on camera, he’s never mentioned a word about the women’s criminal acts. However, just because he hasn’t brought it up doesn’t mean he’s in the dark about what’s going on. As already seen, Sidwell spent months surveilling Port Charles residents and digging up dirt on them. Given that Kristina is Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) daughter, it’s easy to believe he’s paid special attention to her, looking for anything he can use to blackmail her, and in turn, her father.

Additionally, Sidwell grew suspiciously close to Ava. What if he didn’t do so out of romantic desire, but from a perspective of wanting to gain information about the mother of Sonny’s child and to get under the dimpled kingpin’s skin?

Oh, and as far as Alexis, Sidwell’s son found a job working at her law firm around the time she was embezzling money from Ace. If Marco (Adrian Anchondo) did enough digging at the law office, found out about the embezzlement, and fed it to his father, Sidwell just has to pull at that secret string to unravel the rest of the story. It’s worth pointing out that in the General Hospital episode airing on June 10, Sidwell warned of having some backup plans. What if those plans entail metaphorically blowing up people’s lives, or blackmailing them to do his final bidding, then blowing up their lives.

As of publication, there is no confirmation that the kidnapping secret is set to get out anytime soon. However, for dramatic purposes, let’s hope it does get out there.