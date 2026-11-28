A teenage Hallmark superfan has seen her Christmas wish come true. 15-year-old Ceci landed an extra role in a new holiday movie starring Lacey Chabert. The opportunity also gave her a chance to meet the actress and attend the film’s red-carpet premiere. Even better, she became part of a historic collaboration between Hallmark and Disney.

Hallmark Superfan Gets Her Movie Wish

According to ABC News, Disney, the nonprofit Make-A-Wish, and Hallmark joined forces to give Ceci a special opportunity. The teenager’s wish was to appear in a movie. She got to make that dream a reality by becoming an extra in “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.”

The upcoming Christmas movie stars Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle. Ceci’s experience went beyond simply appearing on screen. She also got to spend time on the movie set and see how a production comes together.

Disney Parks shared behind-the-scenes footage of the teenager’s visit. It showed her enjoying the filming experience at Disney’s Polynesian Resort. She even got the opportunity to yell “Action!” and “Cut!” during production.

Ceci said that being at Disney made the experience “10 times cooler.”

Lacey Chabert Welcomes Teenage Fan at Movie Premiere

Ceci’s special experience continued beyond the film set. According to ABC News, she joined Lacey Chabert and Van Winkle at the movie’s premiere on November 18, 2026.

The event took place at Disney Springs in Florida. Ceci wore a red sequined gown for the occasion. She also shared a hug with Chabert on the red carpet.

For a Hallmark superfan, meeting one of the network’s best-known Christmas movie stars was an especially fitting part of the wish.

First-Ever Hallmark and Disney Christmas Movie

The movie itself is also a special milestone. As reported by Parade, “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” marks the first collaboration between Hallmark and Disney.

The production was filmed on location at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The theme park’s Christmas decorations were still up during filming, adding to the holiday setting.

Lacey Chabert stars as Lindsey, who travels to Walt Disney World with her extended family for Christmas. Her plans take an unexpected turn when she discovers that Philip, played by Van Winkle, is staying in the room next door.

The two have already had a disastrous first date. However, their paths keep crossing during the family vacation. As they spend more time together, their rivalry begins to turn into romance.

The story also features a wish made at Cinderella Fountain. It adds another Disney touch to the Christmas romance.

Lacey Chabert Calls Filming at Disney “Magical”

The special setting made an impression on the movie’s leading actress. Chabert previously discussed the production with Good Morning America, describing the experience as “magic.”

She spoke about filming overnight and getting to spend time at the iconic castle. Chabert also revealed that she became emotional when she first walked inside.

“I got teary-eyed the first time I walked in,” the actress said.

For Lacey Chabert, filming at Disney brought a memorable experience of its own. For Ceci, the production offered something equally special: the chance to become part of a movie she could watch and remember for years.