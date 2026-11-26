Should the Green Bay Packers be in a Hallmark movie? At first, that sounds ridiculous. Some people don’t normally think of the NFL and Hallmark. But maybe they’re just not watching closely. Because there’s precedent. The Hallmark channel is running a movie about the Chicago Bears and previously featured the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. So why not?

A newspaper writer in Green Bay is pushing the idea in the Green Bay Press-Gazette, which is the main daily newspaper in the city that contains Lambeau Field.

“If the Hallmark Channel is scouting for the next team to feature for its NFL-themed holiday movie franchise, yoo-hoo, over here, in the Cheesehead with the sprig of holly by the green-and-gold gingerbread house,” wrote journalist Kendra Meinert.

In a Way, a Green Bay Packers Hallmark Movie Makes Perfect Sense

Getty Lambeau Field.

Why would a Packers Hallmark movie make sense? For starters, the state of Wisconsin and the Green Bay area are filled with the kind of quaint, homey kind of towns that usually pop up in Hallmark movies. They’ve got iconic Main Streets. And Wisconsin gets snow for Christmas! It’s also a homey, family-oriented state and community, which fits with Hallmark’s themes. And the Packers exemplify those themes.

Secondly, the Packers enjoy a close bond with their fans because they are in a smaller market, and they have a wonderful history of iconic players and teams, from Bart Starr to the present day. And their coach and current players provide many opportunities for storylines, as does the colorful nature of the fans and Lambeau. Tradition works on Hallmark.

Obviously, from the standpoint of the team, Hallmark could bring new audiences together.

The NFL Already Has a Partnership With Hallmark Movies

The Chicago Bears “are partnering with the league, Hallmark Media and Skydance Sports on the production of Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story,” the NFL wrote. “Bears coach Ben Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland delivered the news on social media.”

“We are honored, grateful and excited to join forces with Hallmark Media, Skydance Sports and NFL Films on this special project,” Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As we continually look for ways to further the connection with our passionate Chicago Bears fans and amplify our global brand in creative ways, we will provide our club and our fans with the opportunity to grow together by creating a special, meaningful movie. We look forward to the work ahead alongside Hallmark Media, Skydance Sports and NFL Films, and we are energized for the product we will create together, celebrating football, family, the Chicago Bears and the holiday season.”

So what’s the plot of the Bears movie, which is currently streaming on Hallmark?

“When ambitious freelance reporter Avery Clark (Fonseca) returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her mom (Woods) and new stepdad (Payton), she’s hoping for a little holiday downtime before her next assignment. Instead, she lands a feel-good story profiling Darlene Donnelly (Mason), a beloved Chicago Bears superfan about to celebrate an incredible milestone – attending her 500th game,” the channel’s website says.

“There’s just one catch: Avery knows next to nothing about football or Chicago. Enter Darlene’s handsome grandson Matt (Buckley), a Chicago firefighter and die-hard Bears fan who, with a little gentle nudging from Darlene, agrees to show Avery what being part of Bears Nation is all about. As Avery follows Darlene’s remarkable story through cherished game-day traditions, festive Chicago adventures and memories of a love story that began at a stadium, she starts to understand that football is about much more than what happens on the field.”

Of course, there’s a romance. “And as sparks fly between Avery and Matt, this Christmas may just convince a woman who’s always on the move that sometimes the greatest adventure is finding a place, and someone, that feels like home. Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Robert Buckley, Marsha Mason, Barbara Alyn Woods and Khary Payton.”