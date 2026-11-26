Hallmark Channel is one of the only TV networks to inspire a slew of fan-hosted podcasts, with hosts diving into everything from movie reviews to actor interviews to programming news. Now, the beloved cable channel is launching its own podcast.

On November 25, 2026, Hallmark Media announced that fan-favorite Melissa Peterman will host a weekly video podcast, “Hallmark Moments,” featuring heartwarming and hilarious discussions with many of Hallmark’s top stars — and she says “no topic is off limits.”

Melissa Peterman’s ‘Hallmark Moments’ Podcast Kicks Off With 1st Guest Lacey Chabert

“Hallmark Moments” premieres on November 30 via Hallmark+ and YouTube. Audio-only episodes will also be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, among other podcast platforms. The show kicks off on November 30 with Peterman interviewing her “Haul Out the Holly” co-star Lacey Chabert as her first guest.

According to a Hallmark press release, new episodes will drop every Monday through February 7, 2027, with the following guests scheduled for the next few weeks:

December 7: Sharon Lawrence, who’s appeared in numerous Hallmark projects including 2025’s “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas”

Sharon Lawrence, who’s appeared in numerous Hallmark projects including 2025’s “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” December 14: Peterman’s former “Finding Mr. Christmas” co-host Jonathan Bennett, ahead of his new movie, “Save the Date for Christmas”

Peterman’s former “Finding Mr. Christmas” co-host Jonathan Bennett, ahead of his new movie, “Save the Date for Christmas” December 21: Andrew Walker and B.J. Britt, filmed on-site during the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City

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In a trailer for the new show, Peterman, who also co-stars with country queen Reba McEntire in NBC’s “Happy’s Place,” described the podcast as a way to celebrate “the Hallmark moments that connect us on and off the screen.”

“Hallmark has truly become family to me, so I jumped at the chance to Executive Produce and Host this podcast,” she said in a statement. “I have so much fun with the Hallmark family, so it just felt right to set up a microphone and let the fans listen. It’s a chance to get to know another side of your favorite stars and see their heart and passion beyond the resume. No topic is off limits and we laugh a lot!”

According to Hallmark Media’s PR team, future guests will include Hunter King, Lori Loughlin, Holly Robinson Peete, and Kristoffer Polaha.

Melissa Peterman Knows How to Juggle the Funny & Fascinating

Hallmark Tyler Hynes joined Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman for the second episode of “Finding Mr. Christmas” in 2024

Peterman has a gift for tapping into meaningful moments while finding the funny in just about everything. She balanced both during two seasons of Hallmark’s reality competition “Finding Mr. Christmas” in 2024 and 2025.

On December 1, she and Bennett will co-host the network’s one-hour special “The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday,” which they’re filming this weekend at the first weekend of the holiday fanfest in Kansas City.

In the comment section of a post about the new podcast, she wrote, “I am so excited and grateful for this wonderful opportunity to do more of my favorite things…talking and laughing. ❤❤❤❤ “

Her Hallmark colleagues are clearly excited, too, flooding the comment sections of posts about the new video podcast.

“Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” star Erin Cahill commented, “Absolutely can not wait for this!! @melissapeterman is the perfect person for this awesome new chapter!! 🙌🩷🥳”

Polaha wrote, “The best!!! I had so much fun with you!! And so did my mom!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Lawrence chimed in, “Talk about ‘a good hang’! One of the loveliest afternoon’s I’ve spent in awhile was chatting with @melissapeterman and her #hallmarkmoments podcast team:)”