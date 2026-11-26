The annual Countdown to Christmas is in full swing, and Hallmark Channel is pulling out al the stops during Thanksgiving weekend.

In fact, during Thursday, November 26 through to Sunday, November 29, fans can expect to see a whopping seven new Christmas movies make their premieres.

‘Christmas Delivered’

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First up on Thanksgiving Day is “Christmas Delivered,” featuring Autumn Reeser and Wes Brown — along with Hallmark’s iconic red truck.

“Determined to unwind from the stresses and loneliness of her everyday life, Kimberly Carr (Autumn Reeser) travels to Canada to spend Christmas with her grandmother, JoJo (Linda Darlow), at her beautiful, cozy farmhouse. Kimberly’s plans for a restorative holiday are turned upside down when she crosses paths with Ben Chambers (Brown), owner of a local tree farm and new Christmas tree delivery app called TreeBen. Ben’s a dreamer who never looks before he leaps while Kimberly is methodical and lives her life based on practicality — the two couldn’t be more different. But when Ben’s app is plagued by an onslaught of issues, Kimberly uses her tech expertise to help him out and ensure that no one in town is deprived of a Christmas tree… even though she isn’t convinced of the need for the app in such a small town. As they team up to deliver trees in his red truck, Kimberly and Ben discover they may have more in common than they realized. In the process, Kimberly begins to question if she’s truly happy with her life or if she’s ready for a change and — just maybe —ready for romance,” declares the synopsis.

Premiere: Thursday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘The Christmas Eve Feast’

“Silvana ‘Silvy’ Gianetti (Daniella Monet) is disillusioned with her job as the executive chef at a swanky restaurant in New York. Growing up in a large and loving Italian-American family, Silvy is drawn to the food and comfort of her home. When her beloved Nonna suffers a minor wrist injury, Silvy is called back home to Boston’s Italian North End to prepare the family’s beloved ‘Feast of the Seven Fishes’ Christmas Eve dinner,” notes the synopsis for this Hallmark rom-com from producer Giada De Laurentiis. “As she preps for the big feast, her family is joined by Ethan (Kevin McGarry), a photographer who is documenting different family traditions around town and who’s become close to her Nonna. After a rocky start with Ethan, things begin to heat up as Silvy grows to appreciate the heart and soul he puts into capturing the magic of the little moments and a romance could be simmering. Every day leading up to Christmas Eve, Silvy gathers in the kitchen with her Nonna, mom and aunt to prepare the pasta, struffoli and other Italian classics near and dear to Silvy’s heart. This special family time reminds her of the kind of cooking that truly brings her joy and leads Silvy to rethink where she belongs and gets a clear picture of who should be by her side.”



Premiere: Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Return to Santa’

“Hopeful and dreamy 8-year-old Jake (Paul Campbell) writes a letter to Santa with all his most fantastical wishes. But when the letter gets lost in the North Pole, young Jake wakes up disappointed, and no longer a believer. Decades later Santa discovers the misplaced letter and immediately sets out to make things right,” the synopsis describes. “Now an adult, Jake’s life is about to get turned upside down when the appearance of his childhood wishes clash with his practical life. All while his childhood best friend Julie (Rachel Boston) rather unexpectedly moved back to town. As Santa continues to check off Jake’s list, Jake and Julie combine forces to anticipate each new wishes’ chaotic consequences, all while growing closer to each other — and possibly leading Jake closer to his most important childhood dream.”

Premiere: Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET

‘The Most Wonderful Secret’

“Every Christmas, a small town honors the memory of a beloved teacher who once spread joy through her ‘Secret Norma’ gifts each holiday by creating a whimsical and heartfelt scavenger hunt for one worthy recipient. When burned-out art teacher Vanessa (Tammin Sursok) visits her widowed brother and niece Esther for the holidays, she is surprised to be chosen as the next “Secret Norma” recipient. Hoping to bring Esther some Christmas magic, Vanessa decides to help revive the town’s holiday block party. Her handsome electrician neighbor Spencer Peter Porte) offers help with the preparations if Vanessa will help him sell his mother Norma’s house. As Vanessa solves the riddles of “Secret Norma” and plans the block party, her passion for teaching art begins to spark along with her feelings for the charming electrician next door,” the synopsis reveals.

Premiere: Saturday, November 28 at 6 p.m. ET

‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’

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“Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family head to the Walt Disney World Resort to spend a magical Christmas together,” reads the synopsis for what is arguably the year’s most anticipated new movie — which will become a rare Hallmark Channel movie to also stream on Disney+.

But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance,” adds the synopsis for the film, which also stars Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee and Taegen Burns.

Premiere: Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET

‘Eight Nights for Love’

“Hannah (Hunter King), who works for a large auction house in New York City, is excited for her best friend Ethan (Dan Jeannotte) to return home for a visit during Hannukah and is looking forward to some much-needed time off from work That plan is short lived when Ethan shares the news that he’s convinced the daughter of his wealthy boss to use Hannah’s auction house to sell their family’s collection of Judaica with the condition that Hannah handles the sale,” notes the synopsis. “Complicating her holiday further, she meets the mysterious Pearl (Felicia Shulman), who gifts her with an antique menorah that is anything but ordinary as it takes her back to a different times of her life each night of Hanukkah, with Pearl as her guide. This front row seat past moments — including some that involve Ethan — leads Hannah to reflect, break out of her comfort zone and overcome her fear of failure. Thanks to her trips through the past, and as she and Ethan spend time together in the present Hannah realizes she has feelings for him she never acknowledged. Through this journey, Hannah makes some bold decisions about her life — and love — that are sure to make this Hanukkah one to remember.”

Premiere: Sunday, November 29 at 6 p.m. ET

‘Miles to Christmas’

Real-life besties Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams reunite in this new holiday romp.

When an early snowstorm sweeps through the Midwest, punctual, straight-laced “suit” Cassidy Fields (Williams) is forced to hitch a ride with free spirited, music loving Johanna “Jo” Woods (Sweeney) in her bother Chase’s (Steve Lund) 18-wheeler to the nearest airport to catch another flight,” shares the synopsis. “However, when Jo’s flight successfully takes off and Cassidy’s is cancelled again at the last minute, she joins Chase on the road back to Tennessee from Chicago to make it home in time to spend Christmas with her father. Quickly, Cassidy and Chase’s connection begins to spark. Through losing the car keys, stopping to partake in a Mrs. Claus parade and a surprise run-in with Jo, whose plane got grounded mid-flight due to weather, Cassidy builds bonds with both siblings as they all challenge one another’s life philosophies. As the trio pushes past every obstacle, they work to embrace their differences and find that the fastest way home is when they lean on one another for help.”

Premiere: Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET