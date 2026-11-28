Paul Greene had an eventful Thanksgiving, landing in the hospital due to a mystery bite that occurred while vacationing with his wife and young son in Bali. On November 26, 2026, the “When Calls The Heart” alum, who’s appeared in 11 Hallmark movies and two Great American Family films over the last decade, posted a video from the hospital that has many fans worried.

Greene, who will appear on the second season of Netflix’s “Little House on the Prairie” reboot in 2027, shared that ever since discovering a mysterious bite on his leg during their trip, the wound had grown infected and it had become painful to walk.

Paul Greene Says Infected Bite Quickly ‘Went From Zero to Hero’

Sitting in what appeared to be a hospital waiting room, Greene remained remarkably calm as he explained to his followers that he wasn’t sure what bit him, suggesting it could have been “a snake or a centipede, some coral reef or a mosquito bite, and I scratched it.”

“We went swimming and it went from zero to hero pretty darn quick,” he admitted, “and I went from feeling like a normal person to feeling like I couldn’t walk. I do about eight- to 10,000 steps a day and I’m struggling to do 2,000 … for the last 5 or six days.”

He added in the caption of his video, “I don’t think I’ve ever had an infection like this before. Nobody told me it was this painful. Holy smokes.”

Greene then said he hadn’t taken antibiotics since he was around 16 years old, “but they were looking at me like, ‘If you don’t (take some), you could lose your digit,’ and I wasn’t going to go down that road. So it was a hard choice to destroy my gut biome (by taking antibiotics), but it didn’t work. So I’m here to see if we can do a different type.”

Antibiotics can save limbs and lives by eradicating infections, but research has also found the medicine can “temporarily wipe out” the gut microbiome, according to UCLA Health. The good news, the medical organization said, is that the gut typically regenerates within a few months and patients can boost the process with healthy diets and movement.

Greene said in his video he planned to avoid fluoroquinolones, a type of antibiotic that has been deemed “too risky” to use on common infections. He said he’s being “a little bit extra cautious because I love my legs — I love to walk — and my feet. But I’ll keep you posted.”

The “Love in the Clouds” star also noted in his caption that he was feeling better after speaking with a surgeon and added, “My body is doing what it’s supposed to do. It just is incredibly hard to walk and quite intense.”

Fans & Friends Urged Paul Greene to Take Infection Seriously

Greene noted in his post that he had purposefully avoided antibiotics over the last two decades, calling it a “massive subject for me.”

“Yes I’m begging to be shadow banned by big pharma,” he joked, but added, “If you see this it’s a miracle. Please be careful out there and do your research and question everything.”

But many of his followers were worried enough about his description of the situation and photos of his wound that they encouraged him to follow the doctors’ orders to reverse the infection, even if it meant further antibiotics.

One person wrote, “Omg Paul!! Take or do whatever you need to do. I know you hate pharma, but jeez. Yeah, need the leg darlin'”

“Looks like a badly infected insect bite,” another person wrote. “Possibly MRSA. Take the antibiotic. Speaking from experience.”

“Pharma has it’s purpose brother,” someone else commented. “If that infection gets into your blood… Bad. And your gut flora will bounce back. Take the antibiotics. Imagine losing a leg because quack doctors’ bad intel.”



Greene had not provided a new update on his condition at the time of publication, but did post in his Instagram Stories that he plans to host a virtual sing-a-long via Zoom for Patreon members on November 27 at 5:30 p.m. PT.