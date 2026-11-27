Lacey Chabert is reflecting on her Hallmark career. The actress, 44, has been a mainstay for the channel for years, during which she’s appeared in as many as 45 films. Apart from voice roles and a Netflix film, Chabert has exclusively appeared in Hallmark productions for a decade. Now, she’s appearing in its latest venture called “Holiday Come True: A Disney World Wish Come True.”

Chabert spoke to PEOPLE in an exclusive extended interview. The actress delved into her life, her career choices, and why she’s grateful to Hallmark for her career. Chabert talked about her latest film, which she says led to a “pinch-me moment” that made her realize just how much she cherishes where her life is.

Chabert has been one of Hallmark’s most defining stars and the interview shows that the love goes both ways.

Lacey Chabert Says She’s In The ‘Season Of Life Right Now’

Lacey Chabert spoke to PEOPLE at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The actress was unbothered by the temperature, wearing a sleeveless cocktail dress in the cold weather. Chabert joked that she’s always “in the wrong season of clothing,” saying that she had a similar mishap in Florida in January.

That particular experience was when the actress was filming for “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” her 45th Hallmark Channel film.

Chabert had nothing but warm memories from shooting. The 44-year-old said that making a production at Disney World of all places was something she had never imagined. As a result, Chabert appreciated what she does for a living. The actress regarded it as a moment when she reflected on her life.

“[It was] so joyful, like being a kid again,” Chabert told PEOPLE. “It was just a pinch-me moment every day that this is my job.”

Chabert also revealed how she perceives her success with Hallmark. The actress feels that she was meant to steer in the direction she has. Chabert’s long association with the network has brought her much success, but she thinks that it was always going to happen no matter how she got here.

“I feel like I’m in this season of life right now where there’s been a lot of full-circle moments,” she said in the PEOPLE interview. “I don’t know if it’s just my age or what, but there’s been a lot of things that have felt meant to be.”

Lacey Chabert’s Connection With Disney Started As A Teenager

Lacey Chabert starred in the primetime drama “Party of Five” for six years between the ages of 12 and 18. The actress told PEOPLE that she first went to Disney World for a publicity event during the show’s run.

“I was 13 or 14, and we were there for a “Party of Five” publicity event. My parents always made sure that everything was about our family and brought my siblings with us, and we made it a family vacation,” Chabert revealed the circumstances behind her visit. “I remember being in the park and saying to my mom, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing for me to film here one day?’ I had this deep feeling that I might have the chance to do that one day. So this is a childhood dream come true.”

Now, over three decades later, the actress made that wish a reality. “Holiday Come True: A Disney World Wish Come True” centers exclusively around the theme park.

Apart from work commitments, Chabert and her family regularly visit Disney World. It continues the tradition she established with her parents and siblings as a teenager.