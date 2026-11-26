Melissa Gilbert is reflecting on the people who helped her and husband Timothy Busfield through a difficult year.

“The Little House on the Prairie” actress shared an emotional Thanksgiving message on Instagram Thursday, Nov. 26, thanking friends, family members and supporters who stood by the couple during Busfield’s legal battle.

Gilbert’s Thanksgiving Message

“This Thanksgiving I’m incredibly grateful for all those who came running toward us this year,” Gilbert wrote alongside a vintage Thanksgiving illustration.

The former Hallmark actress went on to recognize the people who offered practical help and emotional support while the couple dealt with the case.

“To those who checked in, took care of our home and animals when we were away, came to hearings, fed us, housed us, spoke up, testified, wrote letters, listened, comforted us, held our hands and checked in regularly, we love you,” she continued.

Gilbert also expressed appreciation for the legal team that has represented her husband throughout the proceedings.

“Our undying gratitude also, to our extraordinary team who bravely fought and continue to fight for so hard for what is right and true,” she added.

She closed the post by extending her thanks to everyone who had helped them during the ordeal.

“On this day, as we all acknowledge the blessings in our lives, we send our love and eternal gratitude to each and every one of you,” Gilbert concluded.

Her message prompted an outpouring of well wishes from followers, with several people responding in the comments to acknowledge her words and offer Thanksgiving greetings.

“Happy Thanksgiving! That was a beautiful statement of gratitude and appreciation. This coming year with be filled with the best and most beautiful blessings for us all!” one person wrote.

“Beautifully spoken. That’s a lot. Be well,” another commenter added.

A third person shared, “Well said! Happy Thanksgiving!”

Busfield’s Charges Were Recently Dropped

Gilbert’s post comes more than a month after a New Mexico judge dismissed the indictment against Busfield, who had faced four felony counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor.

On Oct. 16, Judge Joseph Montano granted a request from Busfield’s attorneys to dismiss the indictment. The judge cited prosecutorial misconduct during grand jury proceedings, ruling that the prosecutor’s actions had prevented the grand jury from hearing testimony from witnesses it had requested.

The decision did not prevent the state from pursuing new criminal proceedings. The district attorney’s office said it was reviewing the ruling to determine its next steps.

Busfield, an actor and director known for roles in “Thirtysomething” and “The West Wing,” had pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has denied the allegations.

The legal situation has also taken an emotional toll on Gilbert, who spoke about the experience during an April interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“This has been the most traumatizing experience of our lives,” she said.

Gilbert described the changes the couple had faced since the allegations emerged, saying their plans and expectations for the future had been disrupted.

“Our life as we knew it is done. We are grieving what we had. All of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects,” she said.

She also spoke about the impact on her husband’s professional life, adding, “For Tim, it’s done. He’s canceled … even if he’s exonerated, he will always be that guy. The last person in the world who would hurt a child.”

Gilbert’s Thanksgiving message offered a glimpse into the support system she says helped the couple through the past year as the legal proceedings continue to cast a shadow over their lives.