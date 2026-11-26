When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 27. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas Getaway’ – 1 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Getaway” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Getaway” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hoping to spend the holiday relaxing, a travel writer takes a traditional Christmas vacation for the first time. Through a mix up on the rental site, she finds herself double-booked for the holidays with a widower, his young daughter and mom. What begins as an inconvenience blossoms into much more.

Stars Bridget Regan and Travis Van Winkle.

“Christmas Getaway” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 23, 2017.

‘Holiday Crashers’ – 3 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Crashers” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Crashers” (per the Hallmark Channel): Best friends Toni (Fonseca) and Bri (Monet) have worked at the same card shop for more years than they should as both struggle to find their true life’s path. This holiday season, Toni and Bri decide to shake up their humdrum world by creating new identities to crash the amazing Christmas parties from the shop’s confidential invitations. All harmless fun! Until Toni gets mistaken for a lawyer, which isn’t too far off the mark since she did finish law school…just never completed the bar exam. Toni and Bri are then whisked away to a fancy corporate Christmas retreat in the snowy Vermont mountains by handsome business mogul, Justin (McNally), whose crush on Toni is real even if her legal career isn’t. And Bri is along for the ride as she has eyes for Vinny (Bal), a valet who may have a secret of his own. Can a distraction help Bri find what path in life she’s supposed to follow? Will Toni end up with the guy of her dreams or in a blizzard of trouble? This fun Christmas crashing romp will either end in disaster or two happily-ever-afters!

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniella Monet, Chris McNally and Jag Bal.

“Holiday Crashers” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 19, 2024.

‘Family for Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Family for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Family for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): At the height of her career, investigative journalist Hannah Dunbar finds herself wondering what would have been had she stayed with the love of her life, Ben, 10 years before. When Santa Claus hears her “what ifs?” as a Christmas wish, he transports Hannah to a version of her life where she and Ben started a family. Hannah – who literally becomes a mother overnight – navigates the comical day-to-day challenges of life in the suburbs with Ben and their daughters Caitlin and Hailie.

Stars Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso, Audrey Smallman, and Milli Wilkinson.

“Family for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 11, 2015.

‘Christmas with Holly’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas with Holly” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas with Holly” (per Hallmark Mystery): Maggie Conway’s had it with big-city living, especially after her husband-to-be leaves her at the altar – literally! She moves to small-town Washington State, opens a toy store dedicated to expanding kids’ imaginations … and meets Mark Nagle, proprietor of the local coffee shop. Mark’s number one priority is his six-year-old niece, Holly, whose mother has passed away, leaving him caregiver-in-chief along with her two other uncles. Holly hasn’t spoken a word since her mother died, and the three men try relentlessly to get her to speak. Is there room in Maggie and Mark’s busy lives for romance? To be (in love) or not to be (in love) — that is the question!

Stars Sean Faris and Eloise Mumford.

“Christmas with Holly” is a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie that originally premiered on ABC on December 9, 2012.

‘The Santa Class’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Santa Class” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Santa Class” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kate North (Sustad) finds herself reluctantly taking over her father’s once acclaimed and now struggling Santa School. In the weeks leading up to Christmas and the school’s next session, Kate and her new co-worker Dan (Ayres) discover who they believe to be the real Santa Claus, lost and without his memories after his sled steered off course and crashed near the school. They decide to help him remember who he is by inviting him to participate in the intense Santa training program. There’s a lot at stake this year with Kate’s school needs to best the rival St. Nicholas School or be forced to close their doors, and Nick (Santa Claus) needs to remember who he is, or the fate of Christmas might be at stake.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres.

“The Santa Class” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 14, 2024.

‘Forgotten Holiday’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Forgotten Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “Forgotten Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kathryn Liu (Parrish) is an antiques buyer for her father’s store and has been happily dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year. When he surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer. Heartbroken, as Rob drives to his sister’s house he has a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including their relationship and his once-infectious love of Christmas. Following the unconventional orders from his doctor, Kathryn agrees to help trigger Rob’s memory by retracing their romance and reintroducing him to the holidays. But as his memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must face the painful truth that bringing Rob back to himself may mean losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim.

Starring Janel Parrish and Daniel Lissing.

“Forgotten Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 24, 2026.

‘Christmas by Starlight’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas by Starlight” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas by Starlight” (per the Hallmark Channel): When her family’s beloved eatery, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition, Annie vows to put a stop to it before Christmas.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

“Christmas by Starlight” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2020.

‘Christmas Delivered’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Delivered” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Delivered” (per the Hallmark Channel): Determined to unwind from the stresses and loneliness of her everyday life, Kimberly Carr (Reeser) travels to Canada to spend Christmas with her grandmother, JoJo (Linda Darlow), at her beautiful, cozy farmhouse. Kimberly’s plans for a restorative holiday are turned upside down when she crosses paths with Ben Chambers (Brown), owner of a local tree farm and new Christmas tree delivery app called TreeBen. Ben’s a dreamer who never looks before he leaps while Kimberly is methodical and lives her life based on practicality – the two couldn’t be more different. But when Ben’s app is plagued by an onslaught of issues, Kimberly uses her tech expertise to help him out and ensure that no one in town is deprived of a Christmas tree…even though she isn’t convinced of the need for the app in such a small town. As they team up to deliver trees in his red truck, Kimberly and Ben discover they may have more in common than they realized. In the process, Kimberly begins to question if she’s truly happy with her life or if she’s ready for a change and – just maybe – ready for romance.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Wes Brown.

“Christmas Delivered” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2026.

‘The Christmas Eve Feast’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Eve Feast” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Christmas Eve Feast” (per the Hallmark Channel): Silvana “Silvy” Gianetti (Monet) is disillusioned with her job as the Executive Chef at a swanky restaurant in New York. Growing up in a large and loving Italian-American family, Silvy is drawn to the food and comfort of her home. When her beloved Nonna suffers a minor wrist injury, Silvy is called back home to Boston’s Italian North End to prepare the family’s beloved “Feast of the Seven Fishes” Christmas Eve dinner. As she preps for the big feast, her family is joined by Ethan (McGarry), a photographer who is documenting different family traditions around town and who’s become close to her Nonna. After a rocky start with Ethan, things begin to heat up as Silvy grows to appreciate the heart and soul he puts into capturing the magic of the little moments and a romance could be simmering. Every day leading up to Christmas Eve, Silvy gathers in the kitchen with her Nonna, mom and aunt to prepare the pasta, struffoli and other Italian classics near and dear to Silvy’s heart. This special family time reminds her of the kind of cooking that truly brings her joy and leads Silvy to rethink where she belongs and gets a clear picture of who should be by her side.

Starring Daniella Monet and Kevin McGarry.

“The Christmas Eve Feast” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2026.

‘Return to Santa’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Return to Santa” below:

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The official synopsis for “Return to Santa” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hopeful and dreamy eight-year-old Jake (Campbell) writes a letter to Santa with all his most fantastical wishes. But when the letter gets lost in the North Pole, young Jake wakes up disappointed, and no longer a believer. Decades later Santa discovers the misplaced letter and immediately sets out to make things right. Now an adult, Jake’s life is about to get turned upside down when the appearance of his childhood wishes clash with his practical life. All while his childhood best friend Julie (Boston) rather unexpectedly moved back to town. As Santa continues to check off Jake’s list, Jake and Julie combine forces to anticipate each new wishes’ chaotic consequences, all while growing closer to each other – and possibly leading Jake closer to his most important childhood dream.

Starring Paul Campbell and Rachel Boston.

“Return to Santa” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2026.

‘Christmas in Blue Dog Valley’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” (per the Hallmark Channel): On-set veterinarian Goldie MacKenzie (Cahill) leaves the glamour of Hollywood behind to buy a family-run veterinary clinic in tight-knit Blue Dog Valley, arriving just in time for the town’s cherished Christmas season. When Dr. Gable, the clinic’s longtime owner, unexpectedly ends up out of town, Goldie is hosted by his handsome son Cohen (Walker), the black sheep of the family because he decided to forego their expectation of becoming a vet. Cohen and Goldie get off on the wrong foot, but when the folks of Blue Dog Valley cold shoulder “the newcomer,” Cohen teams up with Goldie to win over even the frostiest of community members. Goldie is also aided by the mysterious canine she dubs Blue whose spontaneous appearances always seem to guide Goldie to exactly where she needs to be. As Goldie works hard to prove herself to the townspeople when furry and Christmas crises arise, she finds herself pulled towards the very heart of her new-found home…and a certain black sheep.

Starring Erin Cahill and Andrew Walker.

“Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 21, 2026.