Fans can’t get enough of the real-life romances of Hallmark stars like Tyler Hynes and Luke Macfarlane, as well as Brendan Penny and Kristoffer Polaha. Of course, we can’t overlook the sweet marriages of Andrew Walker and Daniel Lissing, along with Robert Buckley and James Denton.

The same goes for Wes Brown, who describes himself in his Instagram bio as an “Actor. Musician. Husband. Girl Dad. Costco Gold Star Member ⭐️”

‘I Love How Much You’re in Love’

On March 20, 2024, Wes shared a photo of himself and his wife, Amanda Moye Brown, on Instagram, and one social media user responded by leaving a comment, saying, “I love how much you’re in love ❤️🔥😍”

Wes and Amanda have been married since 2008, and on May 3, 2024, he marked their anniversary by sharing an Instagram post that featured photos of himself with his wife.

He also added a caption, saying, “Sweet #16 💍 Fancy dinner. No. Canceled $ reservations. Nah. Her taking care of a sick kiddo while I grilled her a burger and some tater tots by her request. Absolutely. … Happy Anniversary @abrown5208 they don’t make em’ like you!”

When Amanda isn’t at home with Wes, she might be busy working on her own show business career. Although she’s not an actress, she works at Disney and was on the crew of “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” (2020) and “Monsters at Work” (2021), according to IMDb.

That’s not to mention Hallmark’s “Sweet Pecan Summer” (2021), although Amanda didn’t just work on the project; she was also the inspiration behind it. Or, to be more specific, something that happened within her family inspired the story.

“After 13 hugely successful films for Hallmark Channel, things got personal for network favorite Wes Brown on his 14th, Sweet Pecan Summer,” MediaVillage noted in August 2021.

“This story actually came from my wife,” Wes told MediaVillage at the time. “I got credit for it and executive produced it, as it was purchased through my production company. But that being said, the story is loosely based on a story about my wife Amanda’s aunt Carol and a piece of property she was selling. Some things were changed, but real people and real-life events informed this really nice story. When we shot it, knowing everyone was employed because of [my wife] was really, really, cool.”

Wes’ Daughter Is His Twin — ‘Your Daughter Looks Just Like You! Beautiful!’

Wes and Amanda share a daughter named Meribeth (or Merribeth). Along with the Hallmark star posting photos of his wife on Instagram, he does the same with his teen whether he’s celebrating a special milestone or simply appreciating life with his family.

Indeed, to say that Wes loves being a dad (and specifically a “girl dad”) is an understatement. For instance, on September 16, 2022, he popped up a collection of photos showing himself and Meribeth throughout the years.

“‘Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So today is my new favorite day’ – Winnie the Pooh 🐻 🍯 Happy birthday MB!!❤️ 🎂 Today is definitely my favorite day. At least until we get to tomorrow,” he wrote in the caption. “#13 #girldad #prouddad But also #teenager #sendhelp #😉”

When Wes posted photos with Amanda and Meribeth on December 11, 2025, to show off their matching Christmas pajamas, the images prompted plenty of comments from fans who couldn’t help but notice the strong resemblence between father and daughter.

“Beautiful family… Your daughter looks just like you…,” one person wrote, while another added, “Your daughter looks like a female you!!”

Countless other messages shared similar sentiments, with another fan telling the star, “Your daughter looks just like you! Beautiful!”

Back on May 20, 2023, Wes shared a sweet message about Meribeth, writing, “Wow. I knew a lovely young lady would come down for the school dance, but a dude building a new deck and doing yard work wasn’t expecting this! #hencelook Love you MB! #girldad #andproudofit And to top it off, I’m so proud to say, she’s even more beautiful of a person on the inside.”