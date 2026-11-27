If you adored Tyler Hynes’ weird video with Andrew Walker (“your chin is really chiseled…it’s chiseling into my neck”), then there’s a very good chance that you won’t be able to resist Hynes’ new video with his other “Three Wise Men and a Baby” co-star, Paul Campbell. Not only is it quirky and funny, but it also features Campbell carrying Hynes in his arms, which is too cute to miss.

‘You Want to Put Me Down Now?’

On November 24, Campbell took to Instagram to share a video promoting his new Hallmark holiday movie with Rachel Boston, “Return to Santa.”

Filmed outside, the recording starts by showing Campbell coming into view as he kicks up his heels into a gate door while getting the attention of those who are watching. This is followed by Kimberley Sustad doing the same. Or, at least, attempting to do the same.

When it’s Hynes’ turn to jump, he ends up going right through the now-open door and lands in Campbell’s arms. The pair continue to chat before Hynes asks if Campbell would like to put him down. Campbell says no, and the two walk off. Or, to be more specific, Campbell walks off while still carrying Hynes.

In the caption of the post, Campbell wrote, “HEY YOU!!! ‘RETURN TO SANTA’ Premiers Friday Nov. 27th 8/7c On @hallmarkchannel Next day on @Hallmarkplus FACEBOOK LIVE at 12pm PST … HUGE THANK YOU to @tyler_hynes for this video. You’ll always have a spot in my arms. And @kimberleysustad … no notes.”

Getty Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes

In response, Sustad left a comment, saying, “Whatever it takes….🙌”

Boston also left a message for her fellow Hallmark stars, writing, “Hahahaha! This is fantastic!”

“When I interrupt work time and make @kimberleysustad let @paulcampbellofficial come outside to play,” Hynes said in another comment.

Ashley Williams appreciated what she saw, which is why she wrote, “hHAHAHAAAAAAA 😍😍😂”

And one social media user asked what many others were surely wondering: “[D]id Tyler land safely in Paul’s loving arms on the first take? 🤣”

See Tyler’s Sweet Moves in Another Video with Paul

This new video featuring Campbell and Hynes comes after a previous one that the latter actor shared in an Instagram post back on November 13.

Also filmed outside, seemingly on the same day, Campbell and Hynes stand beside each other while in front of a van. As Campbell talks to the camera and tells viewers about Hynes’ new holiday movie from Hallmark, “The Nights Before Christmas,” a clip of a woman who is fiercely showing off her powerful kick is interspliced.

On top of that, Hynes shows off his own sweet moves worthy of Robert Buckley’s ninja-like reflexes as he fends off water bottles being thrown at him from someone off-camera. He kicks some away while swatting at others, and also uses both his backside and his, er, crotch to handle others. Finally, he catches a bottle of water before unscrewing the lid on top and handing it to Campbell.

Unexpectedly, Campbell whips the bottle off to the side, which even prompts Hynes to snicker.

While this earned a comment filled with laughing emojis from Jesse Metcalfe, Cameron Mathison stated, “This is the best thing ever.”