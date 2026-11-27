For Daniella Monet‘s first leading role in a Hallmark movie, the Nickelodeon alum not only got to experience art imitating life, filming a Christmas movie about a big Italian family just like her own.

But the cherry on top of that sundae was also getting to work with one of the network’s most beloved Hallmark hunks, “When Calls the Heart” star Kevin McGarry, bonding over parenting and sharing some good laughs along the way.

Daniella Monet Calls Kevin McGarry a ‘Great Dad’

McGarry has played early 1900s Mountie Nathan Grant on WCTH since 2019 and also appears periodically in Hallmark’s more modern movies, including October’s “The Spirit of Halloween.”

Off-camera, he’s known in Hallmark circles for his deadpan humor, which Monet quickly discovered. She told EntertainmentNow, “Kevin is so dry and funny. I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect. I know he does a lot of those, like, period pieces and things like that. I just had no idea that he was, like, really funny and cool.”

Hallmark Kevin McGarry and Daniella Monet in “The Christmas Eve Feast”

McGarry’s sense of humor was a big relief for Monet, who said, “That really helped because I tend to gravitate towards roles that have a little bit of levity and try to have a little bit of sarcasm and humor. He was fun to be able to banter with. So yeah, it was a great time.”

It also helped that they could bond over parenting. Monet and her husband, Andrew Gardner, share a seven-year-old son, Gio, and a five-year-old daughter, Ivry. McGarry and his wife, former WCTH actress and “Landman” star Kayla Wallace, welcomed their first child in early 2026, several months before “The Christmas Eve Feast” was filmed in Ontario over the summer.

“He had his sweet boy with him,” Monet gushed. “That was really cool. And my kids came up and visited, and we went over to Niagara Falls. It’s really nice to be able to work with people that are in, like, a similar stage of life. He’s a great dad. And his wife is just so beautiful, such an amazing mom.”

Daniella Monet is ‘So Grateful’ for Where She’s Landed, Personally & Professionally

Monet, who rose to fame in various Nickelodeon projects, including the series “Victorious” with Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande, stepped away from acting for several years to focus on her kids. When she felt ready to get back into the swing of things, she was intentional about choosing family-friendly projects.

Before landing her leading role in “The Christmas Eve Feast,” Monet had significant supporting roles in two other Hallmark movies, 2024’s “Holiday Crashers” and 2025’s “Sisterhood, Inc.” This summer, she headlined the “Victorious” sequel “Hollywood Arts” on Netflix, and told EntertainmentNow she has several more projects she’ll start filming soon.

“I do hope that I manifested it,” she said when asked about all the opportunities coming her way now. “I do feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment. I will say, being in entertainment now (for) 30-plus years, it’s not the same for everyone, and I think you have to have patience. You have to be very willing to pivot and kind of go with the flow at times.”

“To now be at this stage — I have two kids, I have this beautiful family, I’m so grateful for the jobs that I’m able to do right now because they so align with my life. I don’t know, I just feel like it’s not an accident, but I am forever grateful that it’s happening right now.”

Hallmark Channel’s “The Christmas Eve Feast” premieres on November 27 at 6 p.m. Eastern time and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the next day.