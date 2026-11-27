Beloved Hallmark hunk Tyler Hynes has given fans a hilarious travel tip that he referred to as a “life hack.” It was at the expense of his pal Andrew Walker, but the two men definitely had fans and other Hallmark stars enjoying the funny moment.

Tyler Hynes Epic Travel Tip With Pal Andrew Walker

In an Instagram post, Hynes revealed that he and Walker are traveling together for the first weekend of Hallmark’s epic Christmas Experience in Kansas City, Missouri. Hynes shared a video of their travels that kicked off with him coming out of an airplane bathroom as the words “Did you know” flash on the screen.

Set to Coolio’s hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise” (featuring LV), Hynes pans to Walker dressed nicely, eating a meal in first class. Hynes grabs the bread on Walker’s tray, leading Walker to stare at him with a “WTF” look on his face.

The camera pans to Hynes, with a hoodie pulled over his head and a stocking cap on, as he bites into the roll. Walker looks at Hynes as he walks back to his seat, not in first class, and the words “There’s free bread in first class” flash onto the screen.

“Life hack. See you in KC 💛❤️,” wrote Hynes in the caption.

Several familiar Hallmark faces popped up in the comments to react to the hilarious video, including Walker. “I was hungry 😕,” the “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” star expressed, prompting many fans responding to him to comment on how the video made them laugh out loud.

Wes Brown chimed in to say, “Hi IQ play. Hynes knows ball. 🏈🥖” Hunter King shared, “Hahahahahahahaha,” while Nikki DeLoach and Robert Buckley left laughing and crying emojis.

Fans also got in on the action with one fan declaring, “@awalkk35 I am laughing way to hard at this! 😆 Tyler looking like a thug. This is prime content. 🤣👏👏.”

“I’m sorry, but Tyler’s little bread-stealing moment has me laughing way too hard! 🤣,” said another fan. A different fan joked, “And this is why we can never take Tyler anywhere without expecting a little mischief! 🤣🤍”

Never a dull moment when Hynes and Walker are together, that’s for sure. The duo has also been keeping Hallmark fans entertained with their recent Ocean Spray collab, which included antics and funny moments.

Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes Help Kick Off Hallmark Christmas Experience 2026

For years, Hallmark has been giving fans an epic Christmas experience at the company’s headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, for the four weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Friday through Sunday. This year’s Hallmark Christmas Experience runs the weekends of November 27 – December 20.

Stars from the network come together with fans for various holiday events, panels, meet-and-greets, workshops, and so much more. One of the exclusive events this year is Hynes singing his new Christmas Ornaments during the first and second weekend of the annual event.

Joining Walker and Hynes for the first weekend of the Hallmark Christmas Experience 2026 are Lacey Chabert, Michael Scott Foster, Taylor Cole, DeLoach, Melissa Peterman, Erin Cahill, B.J. Britt, Hunter King, Jonathan Bennett, and Brooke D’Orsay.