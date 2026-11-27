With this year’s Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Channel has pulled out all the stops for Thanksgiving weekend.

In fact, from Thursday, November 26 through to Sunday, November 29, there are no less than seven new Christmas movies premiering, with two apiece on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Coming up next is “The Christmas Eve Feast,” starring Daniella Monet and “When Calls the Heart” star Kevin McGarry. As the title suggests, the storyline involves food — not surprising given that the movie’s executive producer is none other than Food Network favorite Giada De Laurentiis.

‘The Christmas Eve Feast’

“Silvana ‘Silvy’ Gianetti (Monet) is disillusioned with her job as the executive chef at a swanky restaurant in New York,” notes the film’s synopsis.

“Growing up in a large and loving Italian-American family, Silvy is drawn to the food and comfort of her home. When her beloved Nonna suffers a minor wrist injury, Silvy is called back home to Boston’s Italian North End to prepare the family’s beloved “Feast of the Seven Fishes” Christmas Eve dinner,” the synopsis continues.

“As she preps for the big feast, her family is joined by Ethan (McGarry), a photographer who is documenting different family traditions around town and who’s become close to her Nonna. After a rocky start with Ethan, things begin to heat up as Silvy grows to appreciate the heart and soul he puts into capturing the magic of the little moments and a romance could be simmering. Every day leading up to Christmas Eve, Silvy gathers in the kitchen with her Nonna, mom and aunt to prepare the pasta, struffoli and other Italian classics near and dear to Silvy’s heart. This special family time reminds her of the kind of cooking that truly brings her joy and leads Silvy to rethink where she belongs and gets a clear picture of who should be by her side,” the synopsis concludes.

Cooking Up Some Holiday Spice

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“I was really, really excited by the idea of creating a movie that had a lot of traditions in the Italian culture and that it was rooted around family, and of course it has the sweet love story,” Monet said when discussing “The Christmas Eve Feast” during an interview with Heart in Motion Media. “It was all the things I needed it to be. It was a big yes for me.”

According to Monet, who grew up with Italian traditions in the kitchen, the character she’s playing in the film feels familiar to her.

“Well listen, Italians are a little spicy, okay? And she’s got a goal, and she’s there for a job and she has a lot of pressure on her. She’s a perfectionist, so anything that gets in the way of that is not okay with her.”

During that interview, McGarry gushed about De Laurentiis’ involvement as a producer, which led to the food in the film looking “so amazing, it looks great. It was such a pleasure to be part of that movie, and again, because she was a producer, a lot of that stuff had to be immaculate.”

“The Christmas Eve Feast” debuts Friday, November 27 at 6 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.