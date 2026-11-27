Hallmark star Autumn Reeser shared a behind-the-scenes secret about her latest Christmas movie with Wes Brown. “Christmas Delivered” officially hit Hallmark airwaves to kick off Thanksgiving weekend premieres, and now the actress has spilled some tea on filming the flick.

Autumn Reeser Reveals ‘Christmas Delivered’ Secret

Taking to Instagram, Reeser posted a video of epic moments, including her revealing that they got to film in real snow. Unlike other Christmas movies, Reeser and Brown filmed in real winter snow, rather than in the middle of summer with fake snow.

Reeser’s video featured her and Brown filming on skis on a mountain. It was smiles all around for the cast and crew, as Reeser included some epic filming moments. However, her caption revealed a secret from the movie.

“Can you ice skate?” they asked me. And I did what every good actor does and answered “of course!” And I was booked and on a plane 3 days later. What they did NOT, however, ask me was “Can you ski? To which I would have actually given a resounding NO, having sworn off that particular sport a few years ago. But nobody anticipated that our frozen lake would, ahem, MELT,” read part of her caption.

The actress has some words for Fossil fuel companies and, before sharing what was supposed to be an ice skating scene, which she could do, it was turned into a skiing scene that presented some challenges for her.

“Anyway, the scene was rewritten from ice skating to skiing, and then @wesbrown225 and I somehow ended up on a ski lift at 6am. Watch the reel to see how we made a movie on a ski lift, in the middle of a snowstorm, with a girl who can’t ski and can’t stay warm and can’t keep snow from sticking to her face. At one point, Wes told me I looked like Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining,’ which I guarantee is NOT the romance goal for any Hallmark love story ever,” Reeser expressed.

She went on to joke that “Christmas Delivered” was probably the first Christmas movie to have to remove snow via CGI rather than add it. Reeser gushed that if fans laugh and the scene looked good, it would all have been worth it. In the end, what matters to Reeser is making a great movie that fans enjoy.

The comments section on Reeser’s social media post was filled with fans thrilled that she offered some insight into filming the movie. Hallmark fans are devoted, and learning how it all comes together is a treat for them.

Where Was ‘Christmas Delivered’ Filmed?

In another social media post, Reeser said that “Christmas Delivered” was filmed in the “ancestral homelands of the Stoney Nakoda First Nations” in Western Alberta, Canada. Reeser expressed her love of filming in Kananaskis Country and reminded fans to be considerate of whose land they are on.

Other parts of “Christmas Delivered” were filmed near Banff and Lake Louise and are known as the Canadian Rockies. There’s no question that the location and film were stunningly beautiful.

It’s unclear when the movie was filmed, but it wasn’t in the summer. Temperatures in the area get well into the 70s, so the flick was likely filmed earlier this year in the heart of winter.

“Christmas Delivered” is currently airing on Hallmark and Hallmark+.