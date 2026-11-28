The costumer designer on Hallmark’s new Disney World movie is revealing some of the production’s secrets.

Alyson Hancey spoke about the movie to Attractions Magazine. For starters, Hancey explained how she tailored the actors’ clothing for each of the four different Disney theme parks.

“Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” airs Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. It streams the following day on Hallmark+ and Hulu Disney+.

The Costume Designer Says She Used Subtle Techniques to Emulate Beloved Disney Characters

Getty Lacey Chabert.

The costume designer’s choices weren’t all obvious. According to Attractions Magazine, some of her decisions were subtle references to iconic Disney princesses and characters.

For example, she placed an actress in an A-line skirt that was meant as a reference to Cinderella. A denim jacket contained a “tiny bow appliqué” that also referred to a princess, the site noted.

Hancey “incorporated nods to characters such as Rapunzel through color, along with bows, lace, pearls and familiar fairy-tale silhouettes,” added Attractions Magazine.

Hancey told the publication that she used “animal prints” in scenes from the Animal Kingdom; clothing inspired by the classic movie “Toy Story” in Disney’s Hollywood Studios; “stylized looks” that reflected “DisneyBounding outfits” at Epcot; and traditional fairy tales and Disney characters at the Magic Kingdom. You can read the full interview here.

Hancey has worked as a costume designer for other major productions, including “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” and “Slay Day.”

What Is the Plot of the Disney World Movie on Hallmark Channel?

Of course, the Hallmark Disney World movie is a love story, but it also takes fans on a nostalgic journey through the Magic Kingdom. The main character is played by Lacey Chabert, who is an iconic figure in the world of Hallmark.

“Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip,” the Hallmark website says. “As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.”

Chabert spoke about the movie and her lengthy Hallmark career to People. She called filming the Disney movie “so joyful, like being a kid again. It was just a pinch-me moment every day that this is my job.”

She added: “I feel like I’m in this season of life right now where there’s been a lot of full-circle moments. I don’t know if it’s just my age or what, but there’s been a lot of things that have felt meant to be.”

Chabert expressed happiness over where she is at in her career, telling People, “I feel like I’m in the right place, and I find such peace in that.”