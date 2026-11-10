Keira Knightley Reveals Funny Behind-the-Scenes ‘Love Actually’ Story

Keira Knightley has shared a funny behind-the-scenes memory from filming “Love Actually,” revealing how director Richard Curtis helped her get one of the movie’s most memorable scenes just right. The actress was only 17 when she filmed the 2003 romantic comedy. More than two decades later, she still remembers an amusing moment involving Andrew Lincoln and his famous cue cards.

The Famous “Love Actually” Cue Card Scene

According to Just Jared, Knightley recently discussed the beloved holiday movie while promoting the second season of her Netflix series “Black Doves.” The actress reflected on her brief experience making the film and shared some thoughts about its lasting popularity.

One of the movie’s most recognizable moments features Lincoln’s character, Mark, standing outside Juliet’s (Knightley) home. He silently communicates his feelings by holding up a series of large cards. The scene has become a memorable part of the romantic comedy.

However, Knightley’s experience filming the moment included an amusing detail that audiences might not know.

The actress recalled that she initially struggled to give the “Love Actually” scene the expression Curtis wanted. Her natural reaction was quite different from the romantic response the director had in mind.

Richard Curtis Had to Change Keira Knightley’s Expression

In a previous interview with the Los Angeles Times, Knightley described the funny exchange that took place during filming of “Love Actually.”

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She remembered Curtis watching her perform the scene and asking her to change her expression. The director wanted her to look at Lincoln differently.

Knightley recalled Curtis telling her, “No, you’re looking at him like he’s creepy.”

She remembered whispering dramatically, “But it is quite creepy.”

Knightley also reflected on her age at the time. She was just 17 during filming, which added another perspective to her reaction.

“I mean, there was a creep factor at the time, right?” she said.

Keira Knightley Has Barely Revisited the Movie

Despite the film’s enormous popularity, Knightley admitted that she has not watched it in many years.

Just Jared reported that the actress revealed that she last watched “Love Actually” at its premiere. She was 18 at the time.

Knightley also joked that she might know less about the movie than almost anyone else. She explained that people often quote lines to her, but she does not always recognize the references.

“I think I’m the person that knows it the least of anybody,” she said.

The actress also explained that her filming experience was relatively short. She spent approximately one week working on the movie when she was 17. As a result, she does not remember much about the “Love Actually” production itself.

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She has also previously explained that watching her own performances feels strange. That was another reason she has never been particularly interested in revisiting the movie.

“Love Actually” Still Has a Special Place With Fans

In December 2024, Marie Claire Australia described “Love Actually” as one of the world’s favorite Christmas movies, with audiences returning to it during the holiday season.

The actress may not remember every detail of making “Love Actually,” but her recollection of Curtis directing the cue-card scene offers a little extra insight into how one of the movie’s best-known sequences came together.