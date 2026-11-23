Macaulay Culkin accidentally created one of the most recognizable Christmas movie moments of all time while filming “Home Alone.” The famous aftershave scene was supposed to play out differently. But a small mistake by the young actor made the moment even funnier, and director Chris Columbus decided to keep it.

The scene became one of the comedy’s most memorable moments. More than three decades later, fans still recognize Kevin McCallister’s ear-piercing scream and hands pressed against his cheeks.

The “Home Alone” Aftershave Scene Wasn’t Supposed to Happen That Way

According to Parade, Culkin was supposed to remove his hands from his face before screaming during the famous “Home Alone” scene. Instead, the actor left them firmly pressed against his cheeks.

Columbus recalled that Culkin may have been nervous. His unexpected decision made everyone laugh. The director explained, “He just didn’t move his hands from his cheeks and it made all of us laugh.”

The filmmakers decided to keep the moment in the movie. It became one of the most memorable scenes in “Home Alone,” turning an accidental change into a lasting piece of movie history.

The scene sees Kevin apply aftershave in front of a bathroom mirror. The sting sends him into an ear-piercing scream. His hands remain planted against his face as he lets out the famous cry. That visual helped make the moment instantly recognizable.

How “Home Alone” Turned a Small Mistake Into Movie History

The bathroom moment was only one part of the film’s success. Released in November 1990, Home Alone introduced audiences to 8-year-old Kevin. His family accidentally leaves him behind when they travel to Paris for Christmas. He soon has to protect the family house from two burglars, Harry and Marv.

Culkin’s performance helped turn the comedy into a box-office hit. His character was resourceful, quick-thinking and full of memorable reactions.

Macaulay Culkin Is Revisiting Kevin McCallister

The story of “Home Alone” and Kevin McCallister may not be over. As reported by Blunt Magazine, Culkin is working on a new “Home Alone” sequel with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The project is in early development at Disney, with the trio involved in developing the story.

The proposed story would give Kevin a child of his own. Culkin previously described an idea involving a single father who spends too much time working. His son eventually gets fed up and locks him out of the house. Kevin would then find himself trying to get back inside, while his child uses traps against him.

Culkin described the house as “some sort of metaphor for our relationship” while discussing the idea during a tour stop in Long Beach. The concept would reverse the original film’s setup. Kevin would now be the parent trying to get home, rather than the child defending his house.

Rogen and Goldberg are writing the new “Home Alone” script with Culkin. Their production company, Point Grey, is also attached to the project. No release date has been announced, and the sequel remains in early development.

The original “Home Alone” remains a Christmas favorite. Its famous aftershave scene is a reminder that sometimes the moments audiences remember most are the ones nobody planned.