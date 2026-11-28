The queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, Lacey Chabert, was so thrilled when she learned she’d get to star in the first-ever full-length movie filmed at Disney World that she burst into tears on the phone. A lifelong Disney fan, Chabert couldn’t wait to do what she loves in the Happiest Place on Earth.

Only problem? She’d have to film “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” in the middle of the night. With thousands of guests in the parks all day, the cast and crew had to film most of their scenes between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., and try to sleep during the day — a schedule change that did not come easily for Chabert or her castmates.

Travis Van Winkle Hilariously Wondered If They Looked ‘Like Death’ During ‘Holiday Ever After’ Night Shoots

Chabert, who also served as executive producer on “Holiday Ever After,” told EntertainmentNow before the world premiere screening on November 18 that she definitely struggled with the overnight filming schedule, but was grateful for everyone on set who helped her stay awake.

“I’m gonna be honest,” she laughed. “I have a really hard time sleeping during the day. So we were just vampires. But we were happy vampires, and we just did our best. We had lots of snacks, lots of coffee.”

Her co-executive producer, Jennifer Aspen, interjected, “I would sing and dance between takes, behind the monitor. That’s all I could do. Sometimes (I’d) pace. We did a lot of, like, arm motions and jumping jacks.”

Chabert’s leading man, Travis Van Winkle, agreed, “Yes, you just had to stay moving sometimes,” and Aspen said, “Yeah, because caffeine doesn’t do it. We were, like, way beyond caffeine.”

“Holiday Ever After” stars Travis Van Winkle and Lacey Chabert, with executive producer Jennifer Aspen, on filming at Disney World overnight.

When Aspen marveled at how Chabert and Van Winkle managed to still look “so fresh” on camera, he quipped, “I will say, though, a lot of times we were wondering, like, ‘Do we look like death right now?'”

As Aspen and Chabert laughed, he continued, “And a lot of times, we’re like, ‘We’re half awake right now. There’s no way this scene’s gonna work!’ But then you watch the movie, and you can’t tell.”

‘Holiday Ever After’ EP Jennifer Aspen Had Lacey Chabert’s Back on Overnight Shoots

So how did they actually keep looking so good? “We had a makeup department that looked after us for sure,” Chabert told EntertainmentNow, equating the set to an “ultimate camp experience.”

But she also depended on her castmates and Aspen to tell the truth about whether she needed a touch-up.

Aspen giggled as she shared, “There was this one scene, the wishing well scene. And we had been shooting all night. We got to the wishing well and rehearsed before the sun came up, and then did the scene. I remember Lacey, you were so tired, and you looked at me and were like, ‘Do I need hair and makeup?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, you do, that’s a really good idea.'”

Fortunately, there were some perks to filming overnight, too. Chabert said the cast and crew had trailers in Disney World’s parking lot, where they could watch the nightly fireworks before loading up in their vans to go film in the parks.

“And as the morning would start to come upon us, and the sun would come up and the park would open, you would see people rush in,” Van Winkle recalled. “And that enthusiasm and that joy, just to see people from around the world? It’s the most diverse place on the planet, I think Disney World is, and to see just this exuberance, it would remind us how special this opportunity was. So that gives you energy when you’re on set all night.”

Hallmark Channel’s “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” premieres on November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. An exclusive extended version will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the following day.