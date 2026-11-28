Hallmark Channel is resuming its annual Countdown to Christmas movie lineup, with a staggering seven new Christmas movies running throughout the Thanksgiving weekend.

One that Hallmarkies are particularly looking forward to is “Miles to Christmas,” which reteams fan faves Ashley Williams and Alison Sweeney, real-life friends who recently described themselves as Hallmark’s Laverne & Shirley.

Based On a True Story

Hallmark

“Miles to Christmas” was inspired by the classic comedy “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” in which the characters played by Steve Martin and John Candy embark on an odyssey to get home for Thanksgving after a nasty snowstorm grounds all flights.

Sweeney plays Joanne, who meets Cassidy, (Williams) after their flights are delayed in Chicago. Joanne gets in touch with her brother Chase (Steve Lund), a trucker who offers her and Cassidy a lift in his semi-trailer. On the road, this unlikely trio encounters further obstacles that result in hilarity — and, naturally, a romantic attraction between Cassidy and Chase.

In addition to starring, Williams and Sweeney are also the film’s producers, and helped develop the storyline.

It was while they were working on the plot that they came across a woman on social media, Suze, who was going through the exact situation they were envisioning.

“She happened to be going from Chicago to Nashville, which is the journey our characters take in the movie,” Sweeney told The National News Desk.

“And like the way they all met each other was sort of random, just sitting there. And then when we chatted with her on Instagram, she said, you know, they looked at each other like, ‘Are you crazy?’ And then she’s like, ‘No, are you crazy?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I would totally have asked that.’ You know, just making sure there’s no serial killers here. And it was just hilarious the way they worked it out,” Sweeney added.

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Miles to Christmas” (2026) Promo Poster

In the movie, Sweeney’s character is a relaxed, go-with-the-flow sort — which the actress admits is 180 degrees from her actual demeanor when she travels.

“I’m a Type A traveler. I have everything very organized. I don’t take more than I absolutely need. I am like a one carry-on suitcase kind of person,” she said. “And everything I need like right where I’m gonna need it, I’m super organized.”

‘Miles to Christmas’

“When an early snowstorm sweeps through the Midwest, punctual, straight-laced ‘suit’ Cassidy Fields (Williams) is forced to hitch a ride with free spirited, music loving Johanna ‘Jo’ Woods (Sweeney) in her bother Chase’s (Lund) 18-wheeler to the nearest airport to catch another flight,” shares the synopsis. “However, when Jo’s flight successfully takes off and Cassidy’s is cancelled again at the last minute, she joins Chase on the road back to Tennessee from Chicago to make it home in time to spend Christmas with her father. Quickly, Cassidy and Chase’s connection begins to spark. Through losing the car keys, stopping to partake in a Mrs. Claus parade and a surprise run-in with Jo, whose plane got grounded mid-flight due to weather, Cassidy builds bonds with both siblings as they all challenge one another’s life philosophies. As the trio pushes past every obstacle, they work to embrace their differences and find that the fastest way home is when they lean on one another for help.”

“Miles to Christmas” debuts Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET.









