If you swoon over the onscreen romances of Hallmark stars, then you’ll adore the real-life relationships of some of the channel’s most popular actors like Luke Macfarlane and Tyler Hynes, not to forget about Robert Buckley and James Denton, as well as Brendan Penny and Kristoffer Polaha. We also have to mention Andrew Walker and Daniel Lissing, who have absolutely adorable marriages.

The same goes for Peter Porte, who recently showed off his Disney villain-inspired home (with a secret door) where Patrick Swayze once lived.

The soap opera actor and star of “The Most Wonderful Secret,” which premieres on Saturday, November 28 (6/5c), before streaming the next day on Hallmark+, is not only a happily married man, but he’s also a man who is happy to share his marriage with his fans.

Peter and Jacob Have Been Married Since 2018

On October 7, 2018, Porte married Jacob Jules Villere during a wedding that took place in New Orleans’ French Quarter. The couple said “I do” during a ceremony that was held at Latrobe’s on Royal and featured cream and navy attire, as well as dinner and dancing, according to Soaps.com.

And who is the man that Porte has been calling his husband in the years following what was surely a fabulous wedding celebration?

The Los Angeles Times mentions that “Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking Jacob Jules Villere leads market share expansion for Citizens Bank across corporate banking, capital markets and investment banking verticals. He draws on 25 years of finance experience to drive innovation in treasury solutions and implement enhanced risk management processes for Southern California clients.”

While also noting that “Villere previously held senior leadership positions at Bank of America and Capital One, focusing on expanded lending capabilities and operational procedure optimization,” the Los Angeles Times explains that he’s also “an active shareholder in Gaingels, a diverse investment community that promotes inclusion within portfolio companies through direct network support.” As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Villere also “serves as the treasurer and a board member for Project Lazarus while contributing to community development efforts for Project Angel Food and the Covenant House.”

See Peter and Jacob’s Adorable Life Together

On February 14, 2022, Porte took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Villere posing with the Vince Lombardi trophy. Although the post prompted plenty of football-related comments, it also sparked quite a few messages about the duo in the pic.

While one person called them a “[b]eautiful couple🔥🔥,” another noted that they’re “[s]uch a cute couple! 🙌” That was before another social media user took it a up a notch and deemed them to be the “[c]utest couple ever 💖💖💖”

Of course, that was just one of many photos that Porte has popped up over the years that give his fans a look at his adorable relationship with Villere and their wonderful life together.

For instance, on January 4, 2021, the actor posted a photo of the pair on a boat, and wrote, “Helms Alee! You’re lookin at two certified licensed sailors. We passed, now cue the yacht rock ⚓️”

He also shared a photo of himself and his husband on December 25, 2020, writing, “Merry Christmas Everyone ☃️ Things in 2021 are looking very promising from up here❣️”

The couple who can often be seen traveling together, took a trip to Aspen in January 2019, to indulge in the snowy weather and idyllic scenery.

That’s not to mention the fact that a year before they got married in 2018, Porte took to Instagram on September 5, 2017, and posted a pic of the duo in Whistler, Canada, posing in front of a pretty spectacular view and clearly making unforgettable memories together.