Ashley Williams is really good at multitasking. The 48-year-old actress is starring in a new Hallmark film with similar network mainstay Alison Sweeney, 50, and the pair had many ideas to share. The pair are among the most prolific actors in the channel’s history.

Williams has appeared in 22 Hallmark films ever since her first one in 2015. Sweeney has starred in 34 films, first making one for the network in 2013. The two have teamed up for their latest venture, a Christmas-themed feel-good story.

In an interview with PauseRewind’s Elizabeth Stanton, Sweeney opened up about what the collaboration process with Williams is like. The actresses share a solid relationship, which Sweeney says “surprises” her frequently.

Among the actress’s funnier tales of working with Williams was an anecdote about how the latter came up with the story for their newest film.

Alison Sweeney Reveals The Humorously Eccentric Ways Ashley Williams Collaborates

Alison Sweeney has nothing but good words to say about Ashley Williams. The 50-year-old is appearing with the 48-year-old in their latest film, “Miles to Christmas.” The pair share writing credits on the movie.

“Miles to Christmas” is a feel-good story about two women stranded at the airport. The pair have to work together to find a way back home for the holidays. Their paths become intertwined when they decide to go on a journey across the Midwest in a race against time to make it for Christmas.

Sweeney thoroughly enjoyed working with Williams as an actress and writing partner. The Emmy Award winner said that she loved how good Williams is at multitasking. According to Sweeney, Williams isn’t shy about contacting her in the most eccentric ways.

“She’ll send me a text in the middle of the night with like, oh, I figured this out or whatever. And so, I think she and I tag team really well as pretty partners.” Sweeney said in her interview with PauseRewind.

Alison Sweeney Reveals How Ashley Williams Wrote Their Latest Film In The Shower

Alison Sweeney credited writer Alejandro Alcoba for delivering a “beautiful script” for “Miles to Christmas.” However, the actress revealed that she and Ashley Williams came up with the story together. The pair came up with the story details, characterization, and the direction it takes.

While the pair have worked together before, “Miles to Christmas” required a more intimate collaboration between the two. The film’s premise revolves around the dynamics of their characters’ relationships.

Sweeney said that while there is romance present for Williams’ character, she and Williams also wanted a sense of sisterhood between each other. As such, their writing process involved balancing out the romance with the theme of female friendships.

The actress then revealed a humorous anecdote about how committed Williams was. In one instance, Williams was so engrossed in the work that she decided to take a shower and be on call at the same time.

“Ashley tells a hilarious story where we were trying to figure out how to map out these storyline pillars throughout the movie, and she had to get ready for this meeting, so she kept turning off the camera. But we were really making progress, and so she didn’t want to hang up,” Sweeney talked about the moment. “In the end, we found out she was taking a shower, like getting ready for this meeting. She’s like, ‘I didn’t want to ruin the buzz by hanging up.’”

“Miles to Christmas” debuts on the Hallmark Channel on November 29.