When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 29. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Single on the 25th’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Single on the 25th” below:

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The official synopsis for “Single on the 25th” (per the Hallmark Channel): For Nell Duke (Fonseca), nothing is worse than being single at Christmastime because everywhere she looks, couples are kissing under the mistletoe. After her family cancels holiday plans at the last minute, Nell decides to spend the week of Christmas having fun on her own! When she crosses paths with her neighbor Cooper (Lissing), a financial analyst who prides himself on being happily unattached, he notices Nell struggling with being alone and decides to share tips on how to keep the holidays festive. Cooper inspires Nell to challenge her insecurities and find happiness in being on her own. In turn, Nell helps Cooper realize he’s missing out on real connection. In the fun partnership that forms, the friendly singles’ Christmas together starts to feel like something more. Their special connection falls apart when Nell finds out Cooper only offered to help because he felt sorry Nell had to spend the holidays alone. To make Christmas truly magical this year, Cooper must show real growth of character while Nell finds her own strength in being single during the holidays. Inspired by the song “Single on the 25th” by Lauren Spencer Smith.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniel Lissing.

“Single on the 25th” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 7, 2025.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Christmas’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Taylor Lewis (Penny) is a single dad and holiday display expert who relocates to the charming town of Pineway with his two children just weeks before Christmas. Despite the challenges of a new home, new school and a daughter who seems to be outgrowing their cherished holiday traditions he’s determined to make the season magical. As Taylor takes charge of the town’s beloved Christmas Market revival, he finds himself unexpectedly partnered with Sophie Shaw (Hutton), a practical accountant hoping to prove she’s ready for a new leadership role. Together, the unlikely duo brings fresh ideas, festive spirit and plenty of Christmas cheer to the community. But when Taylor’s well-intentioned efforts to help his teenage daughter backfire, he begins to realize that yuletide can’t be forced, it has to be discovered. As Taylor and Sophie grow closer, they learn that embracing change may be the key to creating new traditions and new memories.

Starring Pascale Hutton and Brendan Penny.

“Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2026.

‘Small Town Christmas’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

The official synopsis for “Small Town Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to the town of Springdale, the hometown of Emmett Turner, a young man she met over five years ago while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. Nell was hurt when Emmett stood her up for a dinner date and then disappeared from New York without any explanation. Back then, Emmett’s colorful, nostalgic anecdotes about Springdale inspired her to write the book that is shaping her life and especially her holiday season.

Starring Kristoffer Polaha and Ashley Newbrough.

“Small Town Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 16, 2018.

‘A Danish Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Danish Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Danish Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Marie (Ullerup) is a hotel tech executive living in Chicago who returns home to Copenhagen to spend the holidays with her family and puts herself to work at their inn. When Ryan Miller (Sevier) checks in a case of mistaken identity leads Marie to believe he’s a travel writer. She sets out to make sure his stay is perfect, which includes the Christmas tour Ryan’s expecting…but the Andersen Inn hasn’t offered it since her father passed so she scrambles to cobble together an itinerary meant to impress. When Marie’s mom tells her she plans to sell the inn after the New Year Marie becomes doubly determined to make Ryan’s visit a success – a positive story could boost business and convince her to keep the inn. Marie escorts Ryan on a carefully curated tour of Copenhagen and pulls out all the stops to create hygge at the inn, though both efforts end in some festive fiascos. Despite the mishaps the two forge a connection that may be more than just inn-keeper and tourist. When Ryan Miller the journalist arrives they realize their mistake, sending Marie into overdrive to ensure he experiences the perfect Danish Christmas. In the process, Marie learns that warmth, connection – and, possibly, romance – happen naturally and can’t be created.

Starring Emilie Ullerup and Corey Sevier.

“A Danish Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2026.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): When ambitious freelance reporter Avery Clark (Fonseca) returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her mom (Woods) and new stepdad (Payton), she’s hoping for a little holiday downtime before her next assignment. Instead, she lands a feel-good story profiling Darlene Donnelly (Mason), a beloved Chicago Bears superfan about to celebrate an incredible milestone – attending her 500th game. There’s just one catch: Avery knows next to nothing about football or Chicago. Enter Darlene’s handsome grandson Matt (Buckley), a Chicago firefighter and die-hard Bears fan who, with a little gentle nudging from Darlene, agrees to show Avery what being part of Bears Nation is all about. As Avery follows Darlene’s remarkable story through cherished game-day traditions, festive Chicago adventures and memories of a love story that began at a stadium, she starts to understand that football is about much more than what happens on the field. And as sparks fly between Avery and Matt, this Christmas may just convince a woman who’s always on the move that sometimes the greatest adventure is finding a place, and someone, that feels like home.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Robert Buckley, Marsha Mason, Barbara Alyn Woods and Khary Payton.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 17, 2026.

‘Christmas Under the Lights’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under the Lights” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under the Lights” (per Hallmark Mystery): Emily (Hemmens) is always reluctant to return home to her family’s animal rescue ranch — but when her mother passes away, her brother Nick requests her help organizing the annual Christmas Carnival. When she arrives, she discovers Nick’s friend, Luke (Grazzini), staying at the ranch — and that Luke was once a successful artist who works with light. Though initially reluctant to collaborate, Emily and Luke work hard to pull off the best, most light-filled carnival the town has ever seen, a healing celebration of Emily’s mother’s legacy and the magic of Christmas — and along the way feel sparks of romance as radiant as the lights themselves.

Starring Heather Hemmens and Marco Grazzini.

“Christmas Under the Lights” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 27, 2024.

‘Adopting St. Nick’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Adopting St. Nick” below:

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The official synopsis for “Adopting St. Nick” (per the Hallmark Channel): Maren (Groening) is a busy single mother to her adopted daughter, Leah (Taylor Blake). As the owner of her late father’s beloved hardware store, she is often found helping repair just about anything for her fellow locals, leaving very little time for herself. When the chance to participate in the Christmas Companions program at Jolly Acres, a new-yet-thriving retirement community in town, Leah excitedly jumps at the chance as she misses having a grandfather in her life. Much to Leah’s delight, she is paired with Kris (Randy Apostle), a jolly resident who bears an uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus. While there, Maren crosses paths with the nomadic Reid (Rady), the center’s Director of Community Launch and Operations whose job has him traveling from facility to facility to launch new branches. But the Christmas Companions program is soon jeopardized as the contractor for the center’s community room suddenly pulls out. Seeing how much joy the program brings Leah and Kris, the always helpful Maren offers to help finish the project. As she spends more time at the center with Reid, Maren slowly realizes it’s okay to let others in, accept help and stop shouldering the entire load. Reid starts questioning whether to accept his next assignment which will take him far away from the people and center that have begun to feel like home. With the help of some Christmas magic – and a little assist from Kris – everyone finds where they belong.

Starring Amy Groening and Michael Rady.

“Adopting St. Nick” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 31, 2026.

‘The Christmas Eve Feast’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Eve Feast” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Christmas Eve Feast” (per the Hallmark Channel): Silvana “Silvy” Gianetti (Monet) is disillusioned with her job as the Executive Chef at a swanky restaurant in New York. Growing up in a large and loving Italian-American family, Silvy is drawn to the food and comfort of her home. When her beloved Nonna suffers a minor wrist injury, Silvy is called back home to Boston’s Italian North End to prepare the family’s beloved “Feast of the Seven Fishes” Christmas Eve dinner. As she preps for the big feast, her family is joined by Ethan (McGarry), a photographer who is documenting different family traditions around town and who’s become close to her Nonna. After a rocky start with Ethan, things begin to heat up as Silvy grows to appreciate the heart and soul he puts into capturing the magic of the little moments and a romance could be simmering. Every day leading up to Christmas Eve, Silvy gathers in the kitchen with her Nonna, mom and aunt to prepare the pasta, struffoli and other Italian classics near and dear to Silvy’s heart. This special family time reminds her of the kind of cooking that truly brings her joy and leads Silvy to rethink where she belongs and gets a clear picture of who should be by her side.

Starring Daniella Monet and Kevin McGarry.

“The Christmas Eve Feast” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2026.

‘Following Yonder Star’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Following Yonder Star” below:

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The official synopsis for “Following Yonder Star” (per the Hallmark Channel): Abby Marshall, once celebrated for her role as an inspirational mother on TV, is finding her real life in shambles after dealing with a scandal. She retreats to a luxury Vermont resort for Christmas only to find herself without a room due to a booking mishap. All the local hotels are booked up due to a rare astronomical event – a beautiful star said to mirror the Star of Bethlehem will appear on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, Abby finds a room at a quaint B&B, owned by Tom Maguire, who is also a high school astronomy teacher. Since his wife’s passing, Tom has taken on a lot of extra responsibilities, including running the inn and directing the local church’s Christmas pageant. Empathizing with Tom, Abby offers to help with the pageant and various activities around the inn and finds herself enjoying both the projects and Tom’s company. Through newfound community, family and love, Abby discovers that hope sometimes comes in the most unexpected ways.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton.

“Following Yonder Star” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 15, 2024.

‘Eight Nights for Love’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Eight Nights for Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “Eight Nights for Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hannah (King), who works for a large auction house in New York City, is excited for her best friend Ethan (Jeannotte) to return home for a visit during Hannukah and is looking forward to some much-needed time off from work That plan is short lived when Ethan shares the news that he’s convinced the daughter of his wealthy boss to use Hannah’s auction house to sell their family’s collection of Judaica with the condition that Hannah handles the sale. Complicating her holiday further, she meets the mysterious Pearl (Felicia Shulman), who gifts her with an antique menorah that is anything but ordinary as it takes her back to a different times of her life each night of Hanukkah, with Pearl as her guide. This front row seat past moments – including some that involve Ethan – leads Hannah to reflect, break out of her comfort zone and overcome her fear of failure. Thanks to her trips through the past, and as she and Ethan spend time together in the present Hannah realizes she has feelings for him she never acknowledged. Through this journey, Hannah makes some bold decisions about her life – and love – that are sure to make this Hanukkah one to remember.

Starring Hunter King and Dan Jeannotte.

“Eight Nights for Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2026.

‘Miles to Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Miles to Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Miles to Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When an early snowstorm sweeps through the Midwest, punctual, straight-laced “suit” Cassidy Fields (Williams) is forced to hitch a ride with free spirited, music loving Johanna “Jo” Woods (Sweeney) in her bother Chase’s (Lund) 18-wheeler to the nearest airport to catch another flight. However, when Jo’s flight successfully takes off and Cassidy’s is cancelled again at the last minute, she joins Chase on the road back to Tennessee from Chicago to make it home in time to spend Christmas with her father. Quickly, Cassidy and Chase’s connection begins to spark. Through losing the car keys, stopping to partake in a Mrs. Claus parade and a surprise run-in with Jo, whose plane got grounded mid-flight due to weather, Cassidy builds bonds with both siblings as they all challenge one another’s life philosophies. As the trio pushes past every obstacle, they work to embrace their differences and find that the fastest way home is when they lean on one another for help.

Starring Ashley Williams, Steve Lund and Alison Sweeney.

“Miles to Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2026.

‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” (per the Hallmark Channel): Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee, Taegen Burns, and Asher Alexander.

“Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2026.