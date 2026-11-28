Hallmark alum Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her country superstar husband Brad Paisley have suffered a family loss. Williams-Paisley revealed the sad news in a touching tribute filled with heartfelt memories and a hilarious story.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley Family Loss

Taking to Instagram, Williams-Paisley shared the loss of the family’s beloved dog, Hoot, who died earlier today. Williams-Paisley posted a carousel of photos and videos of life with Hoot, including one of Hoot sitting on Santa’s lap and another posing with the “9-1-1: Nashville” star. There were also videos of Hoot running in the snow and sitting on the beach.

“Eleven years ago, he trotted into our home like he already belonged here, after having been found without a collar or chip, hungry and heart-worm-positive on a sidewalk somewhere near the border of Kentucky. @adoptagoldennashville had rescued him from the shelter and named him “Snow” because it was cold, and because that’s what he looked like, except for a speckling of brown like coffee on his ears. He became “Hoot” because we had a dog named “Holler,” and we were suckers for a great name pairing,” she began her lengthy tribute to Hoot.

Williams-Paisley went on to add that the next dog the Paisley family got, they named Annie, so that when they took the dogs to the vet, they could hear “Hootenanny.” The actress admitted it made the family giggle every single time it happened. Videos and photos of Hoot and Annie were included in what Williams-Paisley posted too.

“Although Hoot ferociously chased deer and squirrels, he was surprisingly gentle and playful with Annie. He made himself my shadow, following me into every room in the house, sleeping by my side of the bed, and waiting for me by the door whenever I left. Our sweet Hoot cheated death several times over the years, but had an incredible will to live. Today, it was finally time for us to say goodbye. 💔 Rest easy, sweet and beautiful Hoot. You’ve been a wonderful dog and we will love you forever and ever. 🪽❤️‍🩹” Williams-Paisley ended the touching tribute.

Fans Flood Kimberly Williams-Paisley With Love and Support

The comments section of the “Father of the Bride” star’s social media share was filled with condolences, love, and support following news of Hoot’s death.

“I’m really sorry. They leave such huge holes in our homes and hearts,” read one comment. Another comment stated, “No doubt he had the best and most loving home with you every day of his life. Sending love and hugs to you❤️🕊️❤️.”

A different comment said, “One of life’s hardest goodbyes🌈💔.” “Our condolences. Sending love to you and the family❤️❤️❤️,” expressed a comment. One comment expressed, “My condolences. Heartened that he was so loved by y’all -and loved y’all in return.”

Williams-Paisley and her husband are huge animal advocates. They often encourage pet adoption or talk about fostering animals.

The couple has a number of animals on their Nashville farm, sharing in the summer of 2025 the arrival of a newborn donkey. No matter how many animals the Paisley family has, it doesn’t make the loss of their beloved Hoot any easier.