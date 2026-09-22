Kimberly Williams-Paisley Shares Powerful Message for World Alzheimer’s Day ‘You’re Not Alone’

Beloved actress and Hallmark alum Kimberly Williams-Paisley acknowledged World Alzheimer’s Day with a powerful message. The disease is something Williams-Paisley is all too familiar with, as it has affected both of her parents. Williams-Paisley also gave a special shout-out to her sister, Ashley Williams, and Nikki DeLoach following their epic annual dance fundraiser for Alzheimer’s.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s Powerful Message for World Alzheimer’s Day

Taking to Instagram, the “9-1-1: Nashville” star posted a carousel of photos highlighting her involvement advocating for Alzheimer’s disease and how personal the disease is to her.

“Today is #worldalzheimersday and while I didn’t ever expect to be in this club, having two parents connected to this disease puts my family right in the middle of it. For the first time though, I really feel hopeful that my generation will be very positively affected by the research we are doing and helping to fund,” she began her message.

Williams-Paisely went on to give props to her sister and DeLoach for the success of their annual Dance Party to End ALZ. There was a picture of DeLoach and Williams from this year’s fundraiser, which took place on September 13.

“I’m so proud of @ashleywilliamsandcompany and @nikdeloach for hosting an incredible #dance2endalz fundraiser for the @alzassociation last weekend. Money from that ongoing event helped fund research for a promising new anti-amyloid infusion treatment similar to the one our dad is currently using to help mitigate symptoms,” Williams-Paisely added.

The actress also showed her gratitude to the many advocates speaking out to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s prevention, like Maria Shriver, and to those highlighting support for caregivers, like actor Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen.

Williams-Paisely mentioned the research being done in Nashville, which she’s “honored” to be part of. She ended her message with some touching and positive words.

“In the mean time, today we can exercise, have fun with and/or stay connected to friends in our communities, and prioritize sleep whenever possible. If you’re in the thick of it, you’re not alone. Sending you so much love and relentless hope. 💜💜💜 #endalz,” she wrote.

So Much Love and Appreciation for Kimberly Williams-Paisley

The comments section of Williams-Paisley’s post was filled with words of love and thanks for the “Father of the Bride” star.

“Love you @kimberlywilliamspaisley. It’s such an honor to be a part of the legacy you started. And to do it alongside my love, Ash 💜🤍,” expressed DeLoach.

One comment stated, “Thanks for all you’ve done to raise awareness. Your book got me through my own walk, saying goodbye to my dad with the same terrible disease. Thanks and hugs from a stranger connected through the same experience.”

“Thank you for all you do. My mom passed away last July from Alzheimer’s. It’s a long goodby to make with someone you love. I’m sorry you are walking it again with your dad💜” read a different comment.

Another comment said, “Both of my parents have also been affected by dementia. Thank you for the work you are doing! 🙌❤️”

There were so many who shared their touching Alzheimer’s stories on Williams-Paisley’s post. The advocacy she and her sister clearly meant a lot to several of the commenters.