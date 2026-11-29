Hallmark and Disney bring together familiar faces in “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.” The Christmas movie stars Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle. It also features several surprise appearances from actors with strong connections to both entertainment brands. Some viewers may recognize the performers immediately. Others may need a closer look at the credits.

Hallmark Favorites Show Up in “Holiday Ever After”

According to Just Jared, Nikki DeLoach and Holly Robinson Peete appear as Lindsey’s co-workers. DeLoach plays a colleague, while Robinson Peete appears as their boss.

The two actors are familiar faces to Hallmark viewers. Their roles in “Holiday Ever After” also connect the movie to the network’s wider audience. DeLoach has a Disney background, too. She was a member of “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” from 1993 to 1995. Her fellow cast members included Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling.

The cameo appearances help make “Holiday Ever After” a meeting place for two generations of familiar entertainment names. They also give longtime Hallmark viewers a few welcome faces to look out for.

Jodi Benson Brings a “Little Mermaid” Connection

One of the movie’s biggest Disney connections in “Holiday Ever After” comes from Jodi Benson. The actor has voiced Ariel since Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” premiered in 1989. In “Holiday Ever After,” she appears as a concierge at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

According to Inside the Magic, Benson’s cameo includes a detail that “Little Mermaid” fans may enjoy. Her name tag reads “Leira,” which is Ariel spelled backward. The tag also lists Copenhagen, Denmark, as her hometown. That detail nods to Hans Christian Andersen, the Danish author who wrote the original fairy tale.

As reported by Just Jared, Benson said she had kept the role secret since January. She added, “I’m just so grateful to be with these amazing people.” She also described the appearance as an honor and said she was thrilled to be there.

More Familiar Faces From Disney and Beyond

Patrick Renna also makes an appearance. The “Sandlot” actor plays the skipper on the Jungle Cruise.

The cast of “Holiday Ever After” also includes Christy Carlson Romano and Richard Kind. Parade reported that Romano plays Chabert’s sister. She is known for starring in Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens” and voicing the title character in “Kim Possible.”

Kind plays Chabert’s father. His Disney voice credits include Bing Bong in Pixar’s “Inside Out.” He told Parade that Walt Disney was one of his childhood heroes.

These appearances add to the movie’s collection of Disney connections. They also broaden the list of familiar performers beyond the Hallmark regulars.

“Holiday Ever After” has 33 Disney Easter Eggs to Find

The cameos in “Holiday Ever After” are not the only details viewers can look for. Parade reported that writer and director Ryan Landels included 33 Disney Easter eggs in the script. The idea was inspired by Club 33, the exclusive private club associated with Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Some references appear in dialogue. Others are small visual details. Landels told Parade that viewers may need to pause certain scenes to catch everything. One example appears when Lindsey sits at her desk. The news stories playing in the background reference Disney animated classics.

The movie also includes a hidden Mickey. Benson’s “Leira” name tag is another of the references.

With Hallmark favorites, Disney performers, and hidden details throughout the story, Holiday Ever After offers plenty for fans to recognize. How many of the cameos and Easter eggs did you spot?