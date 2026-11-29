Hours after the premiere of Hallmark Channel‘s highly anticipated “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” starring Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle, the network surprised fans with the news that Chabert will be back with a new movie in a matter of weeks.

According to Hallmark’s social media announcement on November 29, 2026, Chabert will star in the first new Hallmark movie of 2027, “Venice Kiss,” premiering on January 2.

Lacey Chabert Was Seen Filming in Italy in October

Filmed in Italy, “Venice Kiss” will be Chabert’s 46th Hallmark movie. The actress was spotted filming the movie in October with her co-star, Josh Bowman, best known for the ABC series “Revenge.”

Hallmark’s post about the new movie featured footage of the duo filming scenes as Chabert told fans, “This was such an epic adventure. Josh Bowman joins me in Venice as we tell this story and it’s a really special one. I hope you love it.”

Fans flooded the comment sections of Hallmark’s posts about the new movie, thrilled to know they have something to look forward to after the network’s Countdown to Christmas lineup of 34 new holiday movies.

“If it good as holiday ever after a disney world wish come true from last night I will definitely be watching it,” one fan wrote.

Another gushed, “Yep, they had me at the movie’s location: Italy! I am watching!”

Lacey Chabert’s ‘Venice Kiss’ Will Kick Off Hallmark’s Winter Escape Movies

“Venice Kiss” will kick off Hallmark’s annual Winter Escape movies, which are typically filmed on location in cool spots around the world.

In November, Hallmark fan-favorite Tyler Hynes revealed he, too, has filmed a new movie for the adventure-filled month. He and Kim Matula filmed “Here’s Looking At You, Kit” in Morocco, though the exact date has not yet been announced.

Chabert has had the chance to film with Hallmark in some dreamy locations over the last year. In addition to filming the first full-length movie at Disney World, she was also part of the 2026 Winter Escape lineup with “Lost in Paradise,” filmed in Fiji with co-star Ian Harding.

Scott Michael Foster and Lacey Chabert tell EntertainmentNow about the fun they had filming Hallmark’s “Paris is Always a Good Idea.”

In the spring, she was in France and Spain filming her limited Hallmark+ series “Paris is Always a Good Idea.” Based on Jenn McKinlay’s 2020 novel of the same name, Chabert got to sink her teeth into a character’s emotional search for love and healing during the two-month shoot in Europe.

“There’s a lot of memorable experiences in this one,” Chabert told EntertainmentNow before the series premiered in late July. “So many things happened, and it’s not even just all the stuff that’s on camera. It’s what happens off camera and how you bond as a crew, and all the times we couldn’t stop laughing.”

Hallmark Channel’s “Venice Kiss” will premiere on January 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern time and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the following day. Meanwhile, an extended version of “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” is now available to stream via Hallmark+, too.