Danica McKellar Is Starring in Two Christmas Movies This Year and They Couldn’t Be More Different

After joining Candace Cameron Bure in making the leap from Hallmark Channel to Great American Family, Danica McKellar is getting ready to debut two different Christmas movies for the network.

With one coming up this week and the other at the end of the month, the “Wonder Years” alum will be making viewers’ holiday viewing merry and bright.

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As the actress confirmed in an interview with KTVB News, she’s also the producer of those movies, which gives her a hand in all aspects of their production.

“I’m excited for people to watch,” she said, “and I will be live-tweeting on X, on both November 14 for “The Christmas Yes List,” and also on November 29 for “The Greatest Christmas Gift.”

‘The Christmas Yes List’

In the first of McKellar’s two holiday movies, she stars as Chloe Hollis, described as “an ambitious New York professional whose habit of putting everyone else first has left her overlooked for the promotion she desperately wants.” Dejected, she decides to return to her hometown of Maple Hills, West Virginia, for Christmas.

“Determined to change her people-pleasing ways, Chloe embarks on an unconventional holiday challenge to overcome her fear of rejection. But when she meets James Stone (Sam Page), a successful executive spending Christmas with family in town, Chloe discovers some of life’s greatest gifts arrive when we stop fearing the answer and start embracing the journey,” adds the synopsis of what’s described as “a heartwarming story about opening your heart to faith, trusting God’s timing, and discovering that the most meaningful Christmas wishes as the one’s we never expected.”

“’The Christmas Yes List’ beautifully captures what makes Christmas so special,” said Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott. “This is a story about faith, family, and the unexpected blessings that come when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, trust in something greater than ourselves, and say ‘yes’ to the opportunities we are given. Danica McKellar has a remarkable ability to bring intelligence, heart, and authenticity to every character she portrays, making audiences instantly connect with her journey. Opposite her, Sam Page brings warmth and quiet strength that perfectly embody a man who understands the importance of family, faith, and showing up for the people he loves. Together, Danica and Sam create chemistry that feels deeply relatable, while elevating a story that celebrates the meaningful connections of the Christmas season.”

“The Christmas Yes List” premieres Thursday, November 12 on Great American Pure Flix before airing Saturday, November 14 on Great American Family and GFAM+.

‘The Greatest Christmas Gift’

Great American Family

In McKellar’s second 2026 Christmas move, “The Greatest Christmas Gift,” she plays gifted music teacher Emma Harper, with she and her fiancé Caleb Bennett (Matthew Marsden) preparing for a cherished Christmas wedding. When an unexpected setback threatens the future they’ve carefully planned, their small town rallies around them as Christmas draws near, which leads the couple to discover “that the greatest gifts are not found in perfect circumstances, but in steadfast faith, selfless love, and a community that reminds them hope is always worth believing in.”

“Danica McKellar has become one of the most cherished, trusted stars of Great American Christmas because audiences know the stories she tells will leave them encouraged, uplifted, and inspired,” said Abbott. “Together with Matthew Marsden, ‘The Greatest Christmas Gift’ beautifully reflects our commitment to creating stories where faith, family, and hope are at the center. At Great American Media, we are proud to be the only major entertainment company unapologetically dedicated to faith, telling stories that reflect the hope we share in one another.”

“The Greatest Christmas Gift debuts on Friday, November 27 on Great American Pure Flix, before airing Sunday, November 29 on Great American Family and GFAM+