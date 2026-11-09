Candace Cameron Bure’s Baby Granddaughter Is a Month Old in Adorable Video

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Perry, seems to be overwhelmingly enjoying life as a first-time mother.

Since the beginning of the year, fans have enjoyed following Natasha’s pregnancy journey as she prepared to welcome her daughter into the world. Now that the baby girl is here, they’re in awe of the sweet little girl on her family’s social media pages.

Now that Natasha’s baby is a month old, she’s sharing a new video that had fans encouraging her to soak up every last moment.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Granddaughter is a Month Old

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha, just can’t get enough of her newborn daughter. Natasha and her husband, Disney star Bradley Steven Perry, welcomed baby Winnie Helaine on October 6, 2026.

Today, the baby girl is just a little over a month old. Her family is excited to celebrate all her first winter holidays with her this year. But in the meantime, Natasha is enjoying every little moment with her new daughter.

“I’m sickkkk about her,” the new captioned a new Instagram video featuring the baby. “She’s everything.”

Over the video she wrote, “Inject this feeling into my veins forever.” Natasha kisses and cooes over her daughter, much to fans’ delight.

“The BEST 🩷” Candace Cameron Bure replied in the comments in adoration of her new granddaughter.

“And when she is 18 and 22 like my boys are you will still have those same feelings for her, always your precious baby 🥰” one fan chimed in.

“Adorable!!! Enjoy every second of it…it goes by sooo fast!” another added.

After Natasha safely delivered the baby, her husband Bradley showered her with praise and admiration.

“You are the strongest person I know, and our little girl has absolutely no idea how lucky she is to have you,” he wrote on Instagram.

Natasha Perry Received an Incredibly Sentimental Baby Shower Gift

Naturally, “Full House” alum Candace Cameron Bure is overjoyed to welcome two grandchildren this year. In addition to Natasha’s daughter, her son, Lev Bure, welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Elliott.

Without a doubt, this has been a year of unconditional love and joy for the family.

Over the summer, Natasha Perry and her loved ones gathered for a memorable baby shower. Her mother gave her an heirloom gift, which completely took her by surprise. Perry couldn’t wait to tell her social media audience the significance of the gift.

Candace Cameron Bure snapped a photo of her daughter pulling a homemade baby outfit from a box.

“My mom gave me the most special gift, I’m still freaking out over it,” Natasha wrote over the photo. “My great-grandma handmade this sweet little top which she put on my Grandma Barbara as a baby. My grandma saved it and put it on my mom when she was little too… Now my mom gave me the same top to put Baby P in. Passed down through the generations.”

Fans wish nothing but love and happiness for the family as the grandchildren continue to grow and thrive.