Jen Lilley Shows Off Adorable Swimsuit, Cheerleading Moves and Dazzling Smile During Dreamy Vacation

Jen Lilley not only entertains fans as an actress, but she also keeps them smiling with her social media posts. For instance, while the soap opera and Hallmark star appears in a snow-filled romance in “Love Under the Mistletoe,” which premieres on July 25, she’s currently giving her followers a look as she enjoys a very different kind of scenery.

Jen’s Smile Is Just as Delightful as Her Cheerleading Moves

While Jen is on vacation with her husband, Jason Wayne, and their four kids, Kayden, Jeffrey, Julie and Jacqueline, she’s also spending time with a friend who is apparently just as flexible as the star.

How do we know that? Well, Jen took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, to share a collection of photos that show her not only hanging out with her loved ones while wearing a longsleeved pink Roxy swimsuit top and black bikini bottoms, but also performing some pretty impressive moves along with her pal.

“Hit me with you best (jump) shot! Jumping off this pier in Grace Bay is my favorite thing to do in Turks and Caicos,” Jen wrote in the caption of her post. “Glad to know my cheerleading moves still have some muscle memory🤣”

She added, “Loved creating this memory with my dear, long time friend Ashley, who totally looks like a Christmas tree topper in one of them.”

Indeed, in the first few photos, Jen and Ashley can be seen leaping into the water while kicking their legs up, throwing their hands in the air and flashing massive smiles.

Jen also asked, “And can we talk about how insanely amazing the water is here??” Yup, it’s gorgeous!

Getty Jen Lilley

Jen’s friends, fans and followers loved the photos, with one person leaving a comment on the post, writing, “So fun!!! And flexible!”

Another person added, “Wow! Those moves are amazing! Have fun!”

A third follower wrote, “That IS a solid HERKIE!!!”

“@jen_lilley you never stop surprising me. You are so amazing ❤️❤️❤️,” came from someone else.

Another fan left a message for the star, saying, “Show me you were a cheerleader without telling me! ‘L-E-T-S-G-O, Let’s Go! Let’s Go! L-E-T-S-G-O, LET’S GO!’ 📣”

Jen Isn’t the Only Famous Former Cheerleader

If Jen’s moves impressed you, then you might be interested to find out that there are other famous figures who might also be able to perform a routine they learned during their days as a cheerleader.

“Long before they were enamoring us on TV and movie screens or packing out stadiums, these stars knew how to get a crowd’s attention and bring the house down,” according to People. “Celebrities including Cameron Diaz, Ciara, Jenna Dewan and Meryl Streep were all cheerleaders in their younger days, showing team spirit at a wide range of ages — from grade to high school.”

People adds that “whether they were on top of the pyramid (Reese Witherspoon) or just comic relief (Steve Martin),” the list of former cheerleaders who later became celebrities also includes Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry, Madonna, Dakota Fanning, Eva Longoria, Jessica Simpson and Mandy Moore.

That’s not to mention Megan Fox, Kelly Ripa, Rashida Jones, Chrissy Teigen, Eva Mendes, Ciara and Fergie, as well as Jessie James Decker, original Bachelorette Trista Sutter and “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Alex McCord.