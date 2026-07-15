Steffy Worries About Taylor’s Judgment in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

It looks like mother-daughter relationships are being put to the test on The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has always turned to her mother, Dr. Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) for advice and comfort in her times of need. These days, though, we think Steffy is going to start thinking twice about her mother’s judgment.

Taylor has reason to celebrate now that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has signed the divorce papers, ending her marriage to Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). The move clears the path for Taylor and Deacon to pursue their relationship without having to worry that Sheila is breathing down their backs. They took a huge risk engaging in a super-secret relationship while Deacon was married to the reformed villain. Thankfully, no one was hurt (or killed) by their forbidden love.

That’s why Steffy can’t believe Taylor’s lack of concern about the whole situation. While Taylor is basking in the glow of her love for Deacon, Steffy is worried that Sheila will be coming for Finn (Tanner Novlan) and their young son, Hayes. And she can’t believe her mother doesn’t see it that way.

Taylor Thinks Sheila Has Changed, But Has She Really?

CBS Rebecca Budig as Dr. Taylor Hayes and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

There’s no love lost between Taylor and Sheila. Sheila has wreaked havoc on so many lives over the years and Taylor is fully aware of how dangerous she can be.

In fact, it was Steffy’s fear of Sheila that triggered Taylor’s permanent relocation to Los Angeles. Taylor supported her daughter as Steffy begged to sever ties with Sheila, once and for all.

You’d think the alarm bells were ringing for Taylor as she entered into a romantic relationship with Deacon. Not only was she violating rule about doctors and patients having relations, she was also poking the sleeping bear by having a full-fledged affair with Sheila Carter’s husband.

Now that the papers have been signed, Taylor believes this is a testament to Sheila’s rehabilitation. The past can’t be ignored, of course, but in her mind, this shows growth.

Steffy Doesn’t Buy It

CBS Rebecca Budig as Dr. Taylor Hayes and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

With her mother ready to move forward with her relationship, Steffy no doubt feels concerned on multiple fronts. Steffy knows Sheila well enough; there’s no way Sheila would just sign her divorce papers without getting something in return. In this case the quid pro quo she’s after is a relationship with Finn and Hayes.

There’s also the matter of Sheila exacting revenge against Taylor for stealing her husband. Sure, she might say she’s moving on from her marriage. And yeah, she may have signed the paperwork without putting up a fight. But that doesn’t mean the reformed villain won’t change her mind and come after Taylor later on.

Steffy needs to be wary about Taylor’s odd lack of concern. It will be a difficult road for her given that she usually turns to her mother for support in situations like these. As Steffy fights to protect her husband and son from Sheila, she has to also worry about her mother’s safety, and her judgment. Taylor is putting herself in danger by thinking that she doesn’t have to worry about Sheila, and Steffy knows it. It’s creating a divide between mother and daughter and will likely lead to tension in the future for Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful as she works to keep everyone safe.