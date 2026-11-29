Thanksgiving weekend is a big one for fans of Hallmark Channel, which is debuting a whopping seven new Christmas movies throughout the weekend as part of its annual Countdown to Christmas lineup.

One of two movies airing on Sunday, November 29 (preceding the Ashley Williams and Alison Sweeney movie “Miles to Christmas”), “Eight Nights for Love” follows such previous movies as “Oy to the World!” and “Hanukkah on the Rocks” in bringing some Hanukkah to Hallmark.

‘Eight Nights for Love’

“Hannah (Hunter King), who works for a large auction house in New York City, is excited for her best friend Ethan (Dan Jeanotte) to return home for a visit during Hannukah and is looking forward to some much-needed time off from work,” shares Hallmark’s synopsis.

“That plan is short lived when Ethan shares the news that he’s convinced the daughter of his wealthy boss to use Hannah’s auction house to sell their family’s collection of Judaica with the condition that Hannah handles the sale,” the synopsis adds.

“Complicating her holiday further, she meets the mysterious Pearl (Felicia Shulman), who gifts her with an antique menorah that is anything but ordinary as it takes her back to a different times of her life each night of Hanukkah, with Pearl as her guide. This front row seat past moments — including some that involve Ethan — leads Hannah to reflect, break out of her comfort zone and overcome her fear of failure. Thanks to her trips through the past, and as she and Ethan spend time together in the present Hannah realizes she has feelings for him she never acknowledged. Through this journey, Hannah makes some bold decisions about her life — and love — that are sure to make this Hanukkah one to remember,” adds Hallmark.

Hunter King’s First Hallmark Hanukka Movie

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In a recent inteview with Pop Culture Planet, interviewer Kristen Maldonado points out that even though King has starred in her fair share of Hallmark Channel holiday movies, “Eight Nights for Love” represents her first Hanukkah-themed feature.

“This is my first Hanukkah movie, yep,” King asserted.

“I’ve been wanting to do a Hanukkah movie for quite a while, and so when they called and said that this was a Hanukkah movie, ‘Eight Nights for Love,’ that’s it — that’s all I needed to hear. I’m in,” King declared.

King continued by praising her co-star. “Dan is so easy to work with,” she said of Jeanotte. “He’s such a professional. He’s so kind and so sweet and funny. “

Hallmark

As King recalled, she and the rest of the cast bonded while filming the movie over their shared love of games.

“I was just telling someone else that we had a few night shoot days, and to help keep all of us awake on those days, we brought some card games, and I feel like that helps,” she shared. “You bring games, people come together, friendships form, and that’s all you need. Just bring a few card games to set and you’re good.”

“Eight Nights for Love” debuts Sunday, November 29 at 6 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel, followed by “Miles to Christmas” at 8 p.m. ET.