The Hallmark Christmas Experience wrapped up its first weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, giving fans so many epic moments to remember. One of those moments was a touching one between two Hallmark hunks that showed a very special friendship.

B. J. Britt Chokes Up, and Tyler Hynes Is There for Him

During a panel at the annual holiday event, B. J. Britt had Tyler Hynes sitting on his lap. The fun friendship moment turned serious when Britt started talking about his mom.

“My mom is not big on gifts at all,” Britt shared before taking a second to compose himself. When Britt got emotional, Hynes declared, “You got this. Hang in there,” as he sat with his arm around his friend.

Britt went on to share, “So my older sister Tasha passed away in a car accident, and my mom is not big on gifts, so for Christmas all my mom wants to do is be around family. And all you gotta do is show up, and she’ll start crying.”

The actor explained that as long as she has her children around her, his mom is happy as can be. Britt kept getting choked up as he spoke about his mother, and Hynes was right there patting him on the back. Hynes and Britt shared a hug when Britt finished speaking, as the crowd erupted in applause for Britt.

It was a touching story that Britt shared, and it was just as touching to see Hynes comfort his friend in the smallest yet most needed way in that moment. The video clip was shared on social media with Hallmark fans gushing over the friendship between the two “The Groomsmen” trilogy stars.

Several fans thanked Britt for sharing the story and expressed their condolences over the loss of his sister. Britt has kept the death of his sister very private.

Tyler Hynes Brings His Mom to Hallmark Christmas Experience

“The Nights Before Christmas” star took time during a panel to shout out his own mother, who was in attendance. Hynes and his mother, Betty, are very close. In fact, the actor recently had Betty show off her acting talent by recreating scenes from one of his movies, and he couldn’t have been prouder.

When Betty stood up in the middle of the audience, Hynes revealed that she requested to sit where she could see the reactions of all the fans. Hynes spilled that Betty finds it so “joyful” to watch Hallmark fans get excited to meet the stars at events.

“I can’t tell you what it means to me that you guys, truly you guys, have created an environment that has made her life much more beautiful and my life much more beautiful,” he shared in a touching message to the audience.

Hynes has had a challenging year after losing his father Tony last April. The Hallmark fan favorite announced the news via social media with a throwback video and touching tribute to a man who meant the world to him.

Fans can catch Britt in “Hearts All Aglow,” premiering on Friday, December 18 at 8/7c on Hallmark. Hynes’ “The Nights Before Christmas” is currently airing on Hallmark and Hallmark+.