9 Behind-the-Scenes Celebrity Romances You May Not Know About

Long days can be an isolating experience for many actors, but others find comfort in their co-stars and form lasting friendships or even romances. Some on-set romances are well known, like Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, who fell in love on the set of “The Light Between Oceans” and later married, and exes Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, who met on “Take Me Home Tonight,” while others are kept secret. These are nine behind-the-scenes romances that fans may not have known about.

1. Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner

Getty Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner in 1986

Rumors circulated that Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner had a relationship during the 1984 movie “Romancing the Stone,” but fans did not learn the truth until Douglas confirmed it himself in 2026. In his tell-all memoir, “One Helluva Ride,” Douglas said, “Kathleen and I never hit a rough spot. We found each other first as friends, then as co-stars, and finally as lovers,” People reports. “Following an exhausting day of shooting in the jungle, we’d go out and have a meal, or head out with the group, and afterward I would sneak into her hotel room after everybody was asleep.”

At the time, he was separated from his then-wife, Diandra.

2. Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts

Getty Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts on the set of “Friends.”

Beloved star Matthew Perry discussed his relationship with Julia Roberts in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” Roberts guest-starred on the hit sitcom “Friends,” and they started dating. “We would already be a couple by the time we started filming the ‘Friends’ Super Bowl episode,” he wrote, People reports.

He continued, “Two months later, I was single. Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts. She might have considered herself slumming it with a TV guy, and TV guy was now breaking up with her. I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face.”

3. Chris Evans and Jenny Slate

Getty Actor Chris Evans poses for photos

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate met on the set of the 2016 film, “Gifted.” They kept their relationship private and dated for a year. In March 2017, Slate addressed her romance with Evans, telling New York Magazine, via Entertainment Weekly, “Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him, and it would kind of break my heart.”

She continued, “He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

4. Ione Skye and John Cusack

Getty Actress Ione Skye attends “Anaconda” premiere in 2025

Ione Skye and John Cusack fell for each other on the set of the 1989 romantic comedy film, “Say Anything.” In her memoir of the same name, Skye revealed that they had mutual crushes at the time, and after she divorced her first husband, Adam Horovitz, they got together. She reflected on the moment, writing, “I had to get it out of my system,” People reports.

5. John Stamos and Demi Moore

Getty Actors John Stamos and Demi Moore pose for photos at an event

John Stamos revealed he had hooked up with Demi Moore in his 2023 memoir, “If You Would Have Told Me.” The pair co-starred on “General Hospital.” Reflecting on Moore in his memoir, Stamos wrote that she was “a firecracker with a gravelly voice and a big laugh” and “infinitely more sophisticated and worldly” than himself, E! News reports.

He recalled that their writer friend, Ali Adler, asked if they ever became intimate. “We both look at each other, wondering what the other will say,” Stamos wrote. Moore confirmed that they did. Stamos continues, “I just smile. Then ask if she remembers back in the day when we all went to see Rick Springfield at the Universal Amphitheater.”

6. Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser

Getty Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser attend the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2013

Actors Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser starred together on the sitcom “Mad Men.” They kept their relationship private throughout their time together, but confirmed they were a couple in 2012. After welcoming a son and spending a decade together, they quietly divorced in 2022.

“It’s something I realized about the most important things in my life,” Kartheiser said in a 2014 interview with Vulture about keeping his relationship private. “If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it’s magical, love, and all of that is profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn’t feel right.”

7. Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford

Getty Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford pose at Comic-Con International in 2015

In 2016, Carrie Fisher revealed she had a brief romance with Harrison Ford while filming the original “Star Wars” movie in 1976. They played Han Solo and Princess Leia. “It was so intense,” she told People. “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.”

She does not regret their time together, saying, “I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him. He was kind.”

8. Miley Cyrus and Lucas Till

Getty Miley Cyrus, Lucas Till and Emily Osment

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus and Lucas Till dated for a few months while filming the 2009 film, “The Hannah Montana Movie.” They played onscreen lovers, and in 2009, Till admitted that their connection was real. “This is coming out now. Yes, I did during the duration of the movie,” Till told the Star 94FM radio show, Us Weekly reports. “I think it will make the movie a little better ’cause it was definitely real.”

9. Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

Fans of Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas will know they played onscreen lovers, Snow White and Prince Charming in the series “Once Upon a Time,” but they may not have known those roles led to them meeting and falling in love. The show premiered in 2011, and by April 2014, they were married.

“I think falling in love is always a surprise, right?” Dallas told People. “It hit me like a blinding light. I thought, ‘I’m in trouble now.’”