Simon Cowell’s ‘AGT’ Finale Return Still Uncertain As Judges Admit They’re In The Dark

Simon Cowell has been missing from “America’s Got Talent” for weeks, and there is still no clear answer on when he will return. With the Season 21 finale just days away, that uncertainty is becoming harder to ignore.

The longtime judge has been away from the live shows while recovering from a routine back procedure. AGT has continued without him, but his fellow judges are now admitting they do not know whether he will make it back in time for the finale.

Terry Crews, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara have now opened up about Cowell’s absence. While they all miss having him around, they agree that his recovery has to be prioritized over any dramatic return to the show.

Terry Crews Says Cowell Has Left A ‘Giant Hole’

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Terry Crews attends the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 at Barker Hangar on June 21, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Crews did not downplay how different “AGT” feels without Cowell. Speaking with TV Insider about his absence, the host described the space left behind as a “giant hole.”

The show host said the cast and crew are determined to keep the competition moving while Cowell recovers. He described “AGT” as Cowell’s “baby” and explained that they all want the show to keep operating at the level its creator would expect.

That mindset also comes into play with how Crews feels about a possible finale return. “We’ve got one week left. If, all of a sudden, he does come back, it’s going to be amazing,” he admitted. “But, if not, it’s OK. We’ve got this,” Crews went on to add.

Cowell’s absence has become increasingly noticeable as the competition has narrowed. Final performances are scheduled for September 22, and the winner is set to be revealed on September 23.

Howie Mandel Says ‘AGT’ Doesn’t Feel The Same Without Him

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Howie Mandel attends “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 at Dolby Theatre on September 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mandel appears to know just as little about Cowell’s immediate plans as viewers do. Asked whether there was any update on his return, he admitted that he had “no updates to share.”

The comedian did, however, make his feelings about his fellow judge’s absence very clear. “It doesn’t feel the same without him,” Mandel admitted, before explaining that Cowell’s influence remains present even in his absence. “This is all him,” he stated. “This is his concept. The show was his idea.”

Mandel pointed to the emotional moments that have become a signature part of the show. “Every time somebody gets a Golden Buzzer, goes through, breaks down crying or gets so excited, a dream is coming true,” he told the outlet.

He also revealed a small tradition he has developed during Cowell’s absence. When an especially memorable moment happens, Mandel sometimes goes over to Cowell’s empty chair and tells him, “Look at what you did!”

Mel B also admitted that the judging panel has felt different without Cowell. She went on to joke that Vergara may be feeling his absence more than anyone else. “Because she sits next to him,” she explained, suggesting the empty seat has changed Vergara’s experience at the table.

The former Spice Girl added that the judges have been thinking about their colleague as he recovers, revealing that they “signed a card for him.”

‘AGT’ Has Continued Through Simon Cowell’s Recovery

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Sofia Vergara acknowledged that Cowell’s absence is impossible to ignore completely. However, she said the show is “surviving” without him, and pointed out that “AGT” has previously managed to continue during difficult circumstances.

That has apparently been the approach throughout Cowell’s latest absence. He underwent what his representative described as a routine procedure connected to longstanding back problems. The procedure formed him to step away from the live shows in late August.

“AGT” initially made several changes to compensate for the absence. Kenan Thompson returned as a guest judge during the third week of the live quarterfinals. Former judge Heidi Klum also later came back to temporarily occupy Cowell’s seat.

By the semifinals, however, the show had moved forward with just Mandel, Mel B, and Vergara on the judging panel. Six acts eventually advanced through America’s vote and joined the four Live Golden Buzzer recipients in the Season 21 finale.