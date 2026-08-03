Heidi Klum, 53, Flaunts Thong Bikini on St. Barts Beach With Daughter Leni

Heidi Klum turned heads during a sunny family getaway in St. Barts, where the 53-year-old supermodel and “Project Runway” host was photographed enjoying the beach with daughter Leni Klum. The outing comes as fellow Hollywood star Michelle Pfeiffer has also been making headlines. According to the Daily Mail, Heidi wore a dark red ribbed thong bikini while spending time in the Caribbean with her family, including Leni’s boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky, and the family’s dog, Fritz.

Heidi Klum Enjoys a Sun-Soaked Family Beach Day

As reported by the Daily Mail, Heidi Klum looked relaxed as she splashed through the surf and soaked up the sunshine. She paired the bikini with reflective sunglasses and wore her hair slicked back after taking a dip in the ocean.

The outing was very much a family affair. Leni joined her mother on the beach alongside Leni’s longtime boyfriend Aris Rachevsky. The couple was also seen spending time together on the sand, with Aris carrying Leni at one point during the day.

The family’s dog, Fritz, quickly became the center of attention. According to the Daily Mail, both Heidi Klum and Leni took turns wading into the shallow water while cuddling the nine-month-old pup.

Heidi Klum’s son, Henry, was also present for the Caribbean beach outing, making it another relaxed day with the family during their St. Barts vacation.

The Daily Mail noted that the “Wonderland” singer said her husband, Tom Kaulitz, encouraged her to stop worrying about staying as thin as the fashion industry once expected.

“My husband was the first one who pointed that out,” she said. “You should eat more; you would look better if you had more meat on your bones.”

Heidi Klum said the advice surprised her because, as she explained, “you’re always supposed to be skinnier than you are” in the modeling industry. Looking back at older photos, she added, “He’s right!”

She also made it clear she has no interest in using weight-loss drugs. “I’m not interested at all,” the former “America’s Got Talent” judge told the publication, adding that she believes, “with age, we look better than when we’re not as skinny.”

A Relaxed Caribbean Getaway With Family

The latest beach outing follows another day on the water during the family’s St. Barts vacation. According to the Daily Mail, Heidi Klum was recently photographed enjoying a boat trip off the Caribbean island with her children.

Away from the beach, the model has also spoken about balancing her busy career with family life. She said that she and Kaulitz sometimes spend weeks apart because of work, but they make the most of the time they have together.

“It’s hard when you have a husband who goes on tour a lot,” she said. Even so, she revealed she plans to join him on tour later this year and joked that she would be “the fangirl in the front.” According to IMDb, Klum has also hosted and appeared in MTV-related productions, including the 2002 MTV Europe Music Awards.

For now, however, Heidi Klum appears to be making the most of some downtime. Between sunny beach walks, time in the surf, and family moments with Leni, Henry, Aris, and Fritz, the Caribbean escape offered another glimpse into her summer vacation. Meanwhile, Elsa Pataky shares bikini photos from a glamorous yacht outing, adding to the recent wave of celebrity summer snapshots.