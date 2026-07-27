Emma Roberts Reveals Why She Wore Black Dress on Her Wedding Day

When Emma Roberts celebrated her wedding day with new husband Cody John, she did it in an unconventional dress.

Though the bride walked down the aisle in an off-white gown—donning a rose-colored creation for the ceremony itself—she changed into an even more nontraditional color for the reception: black.

In a new interview with Vogue, the “American Horror Story” actress explained the thought process behind her unique look, while the design house that made it revealed the inspiration.

The Bride Wore Black

The 35-year-old actress wore two custom looks from Monique Lhuillier on her big day, one in pale pink and one in black.

The black look was for the reception and was an archival style from Lhuillier’s 2004 collection. The “boudoir-saloon” design featured a black corset top in Chantilly lace, with a layered silk organza skirt.

“I love the idea of wearing black for the after party,” Roberts told Vogue. “We love doing something that’s a little unexpected. This looks like it could be totally vintage from 100 years ago, or from now. This is going to be so fun in Idaho at the after party.”

Of the dress, bridesmaid Kara Elkin added, “This is your vision.”

In a statement of their own, shared with PEOPLE, Monique Lhuillier said “the corset pairs seamlessly with a custom, tea-length, hand-cut skirt made of layered noir silk organza.”

“The effortless movement of the organza layers creates an atmosphere of pure whimsy and fantasy, designed to move beautifully as the bride celebrates into the night,” added the designer.

Emma Roberts’ Wedding Details

Roberts and Cody John tied the knot on Saturday, July 25, during an intimate ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho, according to Page Six. The nuptials come four years after the two began dating, with the pair saying “I do” at John’s family estate.

In attendance for Roberts’ big day was her famous aunt, actress Julia Roberts, as well as Julia’s husband, Danny Moder.

For the ceremony itself, Roberts wore another dress from Lhuillier—though she insisted it wouldn’t be white. Per Vogue, she asked the designer to “create a custom fabric color for a tea-stained effect,” with was later dubbed “antique rose.”

“I didn’t really know what I wanted. I just knew that I wanted it to feel very vintage-inspired,” Roberts told Vogue of her wedding dress. “I’m obsessed with antique books and treasure hunting, and I love collecting old ephemera, so I really wanted that to shine through in the dress.”

“I kind of wanted to look like a ghost—a little antique ghost doll,” she added.

The interview was conducted during Roberts’ final dress fitting, so her John had not yet seen her in it. She, however, knew he would be a big fan.

“He’s gonna love it, but he loves anything that I love,” Roberts said. “He wouldn’t care if I wore jeans, but he’s definitely going to die for this.”

According to Page Six, Roberts walked down the aisle with her 5-year-old son Rhodes, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.

