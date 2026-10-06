Chloë Grace Moretz Looks Incredible in an Outfit That Showed a Glimpse of Her Rarely-Seen Stomach Tattoo

Chloë Grace Moretz attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 6. For the event, she chose a creative and bold outfit: a ruffled crop top that showed off some skin and black cargo-style pants. She completed her look by pulling her hair into a sleeked-back updo, wearing natural makeup, and accessorizing with black boots and a Louis Vuitton bag with the brand’s iconic logo.

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns at Paris Fashion Week

Getty Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show

The “Let Me In” star looked great, but the outfit also gave fans a glimpse at the tattoo on her side. Moretz is a big fan of tattoos and has ink all over her body but it is rare to see her tattoos because she strategically placed them to keep them hidden. “As an actor, you have to spend a lot of time in hair and makeup if you have tattoos,” she said in an interview with Wired. She also recalled advice from actors when she was a child star, and they told her: “Don’t ever get tattoos, because you’re going to have to come in at like 3 a.m.” to cover them up before hair and makeup.

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Although Moretz rarely shows off tattoos there are some that are known, including how she has the number 4,419 on her hip. “It’s the 4,419 miles that I drove cross-country when I turned 18. It represents coming of age,” she told Allure, Nicki Swift reports. She also has a design of her sister’s feet.

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Other ink includes her grandmother’s name, Janette Duke, in cursive on her waist, and a friendship tattoo “CK” with her friend Kathryn Gallagher, E! News reports.

Chloë Grace Moretz’s Refreshing Approach to Beauty

Moretz has been praised for being refreshingly honest about her appearance and the work it takes to get herself ready for an event. “I want to break it down for young women, so they understand that you’re not just ‘born’ like this,” she said in a 2016 interview with Elle. “Yes, I have had hair extensions; yes, the reason I have this body is because I work out seven times a week. Yes, I eat really clean — even though I don’t always want to, and I definitely cheat. But you’re not just born with this. Sometimes you have to fight for and work for things, and be happy with who you are at the same time. And that’s a really hard balance, but I want to show it to young women.”

She has partnered with many prestigious brands and is interested in fashion, but she also wants fans to see her looking as natural as possible. “I try to keep it natural,” she said. “When I signed onto the Coach ads, we were all on the same page that the hair and the makeup are things you could do in real life. I try to break barriers; I try to not post Instagrams where I Facetune my face and I wear a ton of makeup. I want to be as natural as can be.”

The “Carrie” actress credited her mom for her firm stance on not allowing her to get plastic surgery as a teenager. She recalled her mom saying, “Absolutely not, you’re not allowed to have plastic surgery,” and the decision has had a powerful impact. “And because of that, I found a lot of power within my insecurities. They’re what make me who I am now,” she said.