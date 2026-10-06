Miranda Kerr Praised by Fans After an Awkward Interview Where the Person Had No Idea Who She Was

is one of the most celebrated supermodels of her time. She has collaborated with prestigious fashion brands and walked in multiple fashion shows, including Stella McCartney, but ahead of the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 30, which saw Kerr return to the runway for the first time in ten years, she encountered an interviewer who had no idea who she was!

Miranda Kerr Handles Awkward Encounter With Grace

The clip was posted on TikTok by content creator Florrie Tyler, and it is going viral because the interviewer had no idea she was speaking to Kerr. Tyler begins the interview by asking Kerr, “Have you been to a Stella show before?” to which Kerr responds, “The last show I walked in was 2013.” At the time of the interview, Kerr was at the fashion show’s photocall and wore a black peplum dress and accessorized with a red chain handbag.

Tyler still had no clue who she was and reacted with surprise to Kerr’s statement, saying, “You walked in a show, and now you’re coming to watch the show?” Kerr responded, “A bit of both, really… surprise!” And it certainly was a surprise to see her take to the runway again.

In photos from the event, Kerr showed off her abs in a gorgeous cutout dress and she looked so happy to be there.

Getty Miranda Kerr on the runway during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show

Getty

Getty

Fans have a lot to say about the interview though, and flooded the post’s comment section with their thoughts. “SHE WAS SO PROFESSIONAL WITH IT THOUGH, THAT’S THE THING ABOUT REAL MODELS, THEY ARE REALLY CLASSY,” a fan raved. “Miranda is super gracious,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “Maybe I’m too Australian for this but HOW DO YOU NOT KNOW THE MIRANDA KERR she’s top 10 most famous VS Angels of all time,” “The millennial in me is mortified,” and “Kudos to Miranda for being so gracious.”

Miranda Kerr Returns to the Runway

Fans were shocked that anyone interested in fashion would not know who Kerr is. Tyler did recognize her mistake and discussed it in the caption. “Not me being blissfully unaware I was talking to the queen of modeling,” she wrote.

After the show, Kerr shared multiple photos on Instagram giving a closer look at her Paris Fashion Week experience. She gave a glimpse into what goes on backstage, including a photo of her getting ready with hair and makeup and a look at all the outfits on the runway. “Still smiling from this morning. Thank you @stellamccartney for such a special return to the runway,” she wrote in the caption. Fans flooded the post with praise and excitement about her runway return, with many hoping she will also make a comeback with Victoria’s Secret.

“Now your return in VSFS please,” a comment reads. “Sooooooooooo excellent !!!!!!!!! Love you back on the runway,” another commenter shared. Jessica Alba praised Kerr for being “gorgeous,” and Stella McCartney reacted with two purple heart emojis.